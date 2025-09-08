Sexy new Renault Clio cranks up the old va va voom

The new Renault Clio has a tough act to follow, but the 2027 arrival of an angular new model looks well-placed to continue the success of the small hatch, which is still Europe’s best-selling car in 2025, despite its advancing years.

This new sixth-generation car will come with hybrid and pure petrol power as Renault maintains its two-pronged attack; the new Renault 4 and Renault 5 models address the growing EV market, while the Clio and baby SUV Captur aim for those keen to stick with petrol power.

From a design point of view, the target, according to the French brand’s design project director Paula Fabregat-Andreu, was to “elevate Clio and make it the most desirable, expressive and dynamic” car in its class.

Slightly longer, wider and taller than the outgoing fifth-generation car (an extra 67mm, 39mm and 11mm respectively, despite sitting on the same CMF-B platform), the Clio’s dimensions are intended to make it look more sporty. That slightly larger footprint doesn’t actually liberate any cabin or boot space; the extra width is taken up with additional crash protection and slight flaring of the sides. Renault has hinted, though, that the wider track will have a positive impact on the driving experience – despite being based on the same underpinnings.