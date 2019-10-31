The scariest cars we've ever driven

​Every year Halloween brings out the most ghoulish, bone-chilling and downright terrifying creeps and creatures. But if you’re after a real fright, there’s nothing quite like a scary car.

A witch’s broomstick is mere child's play when it comes to terrifying transport, with the humble motorcar capable of taking the fright factor up several notches.

Stephen King’s Christine, the seemingly-possessed 1958 Plymouth Fury, might be one of the scariest cars in pop culture but members of the Auto Express team have had their fair share of automotive terrors over the years.

So, to celebrate Halloween 2025, we’ve rounded up the most fear-inducing and heart-stopping moments that we’ve had behind the wheel and the cars that caused them. Some scared us with their devastating performance, others with their ‘spook-tacular’ ineptitude and dangerous gremlins, while others just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Scariest cars we've ever driven

Max Adams and the alarming…

Alfa Romeo Alfasud Ti

I had the opportunity to test an Alfa Romeo Alfasud Ti as part of a feature at a former publication. The idea was to write a hero piece about a significant car from history, and this Italian hot-hatch is a car that deserves deification.

I’d read many contemporary articles and spoken to colleagues who’d driven or had owned one. They all praised its buzzy engine and sweet handling but mentioned the horrendous ergonomics. I found all of those points to be true in the late model example I’d found to drive, even down to the pedals that were so far offset, you may as well have given your passenger the job of operating the clutch pedal.