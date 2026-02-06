Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Vauxhall, Citroen, Fiat and Peugeot fire risk: Over 390 models recalled amid fuel leak fears

392 more Stellantis cars have been recalled in the UK due to a faulty high-pressure fuel pipe which is thought could lead to fires

By:Tom Jervis
6 Feb 2026
Vauxhall Astra - dynamic front 3/4

Stellantis, parent firm of Vauxhall, Citroen, Peugeot, Fiat and more, has recalled over 390 cars in the UK amid concerns of a manufacturing fault with an engine that’s feared could lead to fires.

First announced on the European Commission’s Safety Gate website, recalls for a multitude of Stellantis models have been confirmed – all of which feature the conglomerate’s 1.2-litre PureTech petrol engine. The affected cars are the Citroen C3, C3 Aircross, C4X and C5 Aircross, DS 3 Crossback and DS 4, Fiat 600, Jeep Avenger, Peugeot 208 and 2008, and finally, the Vauxhall Corsa, Astra, Frontera, Grandland and Mokka.

The concerns are centred on a suspected issue with the high-pressure fuel pipe. According to Stellantis, affected vehicles “may face fuel leakage at the high-pressure pipe between the high-pressure pump and the rail due to a loss of torque of the nuts of the high-pressure pump and the rail’s screws”.

A fuel leakage can have the potential to lead to fires, so with this in mind, Stellantis has recalled 392 cars in the UK: 188 Citroens, 94  Peugeots, 67 Jeeps, 20 Vauxhalls, 20 Fiats and three DS cars – all manufactured between July and October 2025.

“[We’ve] already started the proactive outreach to vehicle owners, asking them to contact the dealer network to schedule an appointment,” a spokesperson for Stellantis said. “The rework consists of retightening the nut connections on the high-pressure pipe and the screws of the rail. It takes less than half an hour and is free of charge.”

All of this comes as an expansion of a scheme from last year, in which more than 72,000 Stellantis models manufactured between 2023 and 2025 were recalled to fix an identical issue

That’s not the only other recall conducted by Stellantis in recent months, either; the firm was forced to bring back Citroen and Vauxhall models in September, after a manufacturing defect meant the brake pedal could detach whilst driving. This, Stellantis rather euphemistically said, could result in “[a] loss of brake capability”.

  • Cars
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

