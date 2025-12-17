Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Opinion

EVs won't be killing off the petrol car any time soon

Richard Ingram explains why plateauing consumer demand has changed the outlook for EVs

By:Richard Ingram
17 Dec 2025
Opinion - EV vs combustion

Hands up if you had the launch of a petrol-powered city car – complete with three pedals and a six-speed manual gearbox on your 2025 bingo card? I didn’t. But the fashionistas at Fiat have delivered one with the new 500 Hybrid.

The automotive landscape has changed so much this year. Plateauing demand for EVs means car makers who’d placed all their chips on electric as little as 12 months ago, are now questioning their strategies, with some delaying their commitment to a zero-emission future. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Porsche promised plenty with its Macan and Cayenne EVs, yet will continue to offer ICE alternatives – at least for the foreseeable future. Lamborghini will soon confirm plans to build the long-awaited Lanzador as a PHEV rather than an EV, while JLR’s Range Rover Electric and Jaguar Type 00 have both been delayed well into next year.

It seems Mercedes backed the right horse, though. The latest CLA sits on a new, multi-fuel platform, allowing the firm to adapt production according to demand – something that will surely safeguard its small cars in years to come. BMW, as well, will build petrol and electric versions of every Neue Klasse model from 2026 on.

Mainstream makers like the Stellantis brands – Fiat included – are throwing mild-hybrid engines into everything from city cars to seven-seat SUVs, too. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

I wouldn’t bet on a V8-engined Tesla Model 3, but another plug-in hybrid Polestar surely isn’t out of the question? Indeed, it might be enough to turn around the fledgling maker’s fortunes – the tech exists within its Geely parent company. The convenience (and price) of petrol power still resonates with the car-buying public.

Further reason to postpone the transition to electric cars came with the Government’s Budget in late November, as Chancellor Rachel Reeves confirmed that, from 2028, EV drivers will be charged an additional three pence per mile – on top of flat-rate VED road tax and home or public charging costs. We’ve done the sums and, put it this way, the incentives to choose an EV are dwindling by the day. The EU certainly seems to think so, having rowed back on its planned 2035 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars. And while the UK is holding firm on its own ban for now, pressure seems to be mounting.  

We don’t want to stop, or even slow, the transition to net zero. All we ask for is for sensibly priced and fuel-appropriate models for real car buyers. If that means a more plentiful supply of petrol superminis, or a flurry of hybrid hatchbacks, then so be it.

Get even more from Auto Express, follow our channels...

Google
Reddit 
Whatsapp

Skip advert
Advertisement
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Inside Ford’s big comeback plan: Fiesta, small SUV, hybrid and VW relationship all explained
Ford Bronco Sport 2025

Inside Ford’s big comeback plan: Fiesta, small SUV, hybrid and VW relationship all explained

Exclusive analysis reveals Ford’s comeback plan: new Fiesta EV, hybrid crossover and working with Renault and VW
Features
11 Dec 2025
Hot new car products: the latest and greatest kit for your car
Osram Night Breaker 220

Hot new car products: the latest and greatest kit for your car

The latest additions to the world of automotive products from floor mats to dash cams...
Product reviews
9 Dec 2025
Peugeot GTi masterplan revealed as boss rules out hot SUVs
Peugeot E-208 GTI

Peugeot GTi masterplan revealed as boss rules out hot SUVs

Peugeot boss Alain Favey is rebooting GTi – and we ask him if SUVs and hybrids will follow the hot E-208
News
5 Dec 2025
Exclusive car stereo test: are premium car audio upgrades worth it?
Car Audio test - VW driving

Exclusive car stereo test: are premium car audio upgrades worth it?

We listen to what the experts at Richer Sounds think about car companies' regular and upgraded stereo set-ups
Features
1 Dec 2025

Most Popular

Dacia Spring EV updated for 2026, and it’s still got a tiny price tag
Dacia Spring facelift - front

Dacia Spring EV updated for 2026, and it’s still got a tiny price tag

The Dacia Spring has been improved for 2026, but a replacement could come soon
News
16 Dec 2025
Inside Ford’s big comeback plan: Fiesta, small SUV, hybrid and VW relationship all explained
Ford Bronco Sport 2025

Inside Ford’s big comeback plan: Fiesta, small SUV, hybrid and VW relationship all explained

Exclusive analysis reveals Ford’s comeback plan: new Fiesta EV, hybrid crossover and working with Renault and VW
Features
11 Dec 2025
New Renault Clio 2027 review: latest hybrid supermini is worth waiting for
Renault Clio Hybrid E-Tech - front

New Renault Clio 2027 review: latest hybrid supermini is worth waiting for

The Renault Clio isn't due to arrive in the UK until 2027, but we've already been for a drive
Road tests
16 Dec 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content