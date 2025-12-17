EVs won't be killing off the petrol car any time soon

Hands up if you had the launch of a petrol-powered city car – complete with three pedals and a six-speed manual gearbox on your 2025 bingo card? I didn’t. But the fashionistas at Fiat have delivered one with the new 500 Hybrid.

The automotive landscape has changed so much this year. Plateauing demand for EVs means car makers who’d placed all their chips on electric as little as 12 months ago, are now questioning their strategies, with some delaying their commitment to a zero-emission future.

Porsche promised plenty with its Macan and Cayenne EVs, yet will continue to offer ICE alternatives – at least for the foreseeable future. Lamborghini will soon confirm plans to build the long-awaited Lanzador as a PHEV rather than an EV, while JLR’s Range Rover Electric and Jaguar Type 00 have both been delayed well into next year.

It seems Mercedes backed the right horse, though. The latest CLA sits on a new, multi-fuel platform, allowing the firm to adapt production according to demand – something that will surely safeguard its small cars in years to come. BMW, as well, will build petrol and electric versions of every Neue Klasse model from 2026 on.

Mainstream makers like the Stellantis brands – Fiat included – are throwing mild-hybrid engines into everything from city cars to seven-seat SUVs, too.