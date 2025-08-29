New Porsche Cayenne Electric prototype review: crucial SUV ready to face big challenges

Verdict

The all-new Porsche Cayenne Electric is certain to be one of the best electric SUVs on offer. Yet it’ll arrive in a challenging environment that is simply out of Porsche’s control; if residual values ​​for electric cars don’t become more stable, the firm could struggle to convince buyers to take the plunge. It’s a shame that even the Turbo, with its 1,000bhp and 3.5-ton towing capacity, might struggle to pull Porsche out of the ditch it has found itself in.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Porsche has a rocky, narrow path ahead of it, not unlike the one we’re traversing in a prototype of its all-new Cayenne Electric. The German brand came out swinging in the electric era with its brilliant Taycan, and the impressive global sales that followed made it seem that the company had nailed the concept of premium electromobility.

But things have changed. Dwindling sales of its EVs in China and the United States have not only put Porsche under pressure to keep the fires burning with its petrol-powered models, but also go hell for leather with future electric models just to keep up with the rapidly advancing competition.

This new fourth-generation Cayenne is one such new EV, and even in prototype form, and as we’re finding out, it’s an impressive statement of intent. That’s a big relief, as the model will be key to the brand’s future.