New Porsche Cayenne GTS 2024 review: big SUV brings real driving thrills

Verdict

The new Porsche Cayenne GTS delivers the kind of driving thrills that a large, luxurious SUV should not be capable of, complemented by the villainous soundtrack of a big, burbling V8. And, as you’d expect from Porsche, the interior is well finished and technology onboard is great. But we can’t say the GTS is tangibly better to drive than the other variants in the Cayenne range – it’s just more expensive.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Like a lot of things involving Porsche, the GTS badge was introduced on the 911 all the way back in 1963. Six decades on, and almost every model in the marque’s line-up has been offered in this special guise. It’s come to represent a kind of sweet spot in the range, as the GTS variants get additional chassis tweaks and more power than lesser models, but don’t boast about their acceleration or top speed figures like the range-topping Turbo editions.

It’s the same story with the new Porsche Cayenne GTS. It uses the same twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 you’ll find in the Cayenne S, but with an extra 39bhp and 40Nm – meaning there’s now 493bhp and 660Nm at the driver’s disposal, and enough for the 2.2-tonne-plus SUV to do 0-62mph in just 4.4 seconds.