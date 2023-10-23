New Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid with GT Package review: fast but not as much fun as the GTS
The powerful Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid SUV promises sports car thrills with room for the dog
Verdict
What was previously the peak of the Porsche Cayenne range is still an undoubtedly impressive machine, but it’s also one that has lost its edge. Few cars at any price will deliver the performance and roadholding on show here, but the addition of a plug-in hybrid powertrain takes away from the experience more than it adds for the keen driver. If you want the sharpest Cayenne on sale, save yourself more than £50k and buy the GTS instead.
Awarding a car the title of ‘ultimate performance SUV’ without any irony might come across a bit paradoxical, or even a little crass. But if such a thing exists, Porsche has come closer than most to earning that billing with the remarkable Cayenne Turbo GT.
This high-riding 4x4 which had the handling chops to live with the very best performance saloons when it launched in 2021. Indeed, when our colleagues at evo magazine lapped it around the Bedford Autodrome, it came within just three-tenths of a second of the BMW M3, set on the same day and by the same driver. It achieved all this while offering loads of space inside its beautifully finished cabin and, even more impressively, better ride comfort than the BMW, too. Whether you like the idea of a fast SUV or not, it was impossible not to respect it as a technical demonstration.
Now, there’s a new-generation Cayenne, and a new high-performance range-topper to go with it. The name may be slightly less catchy; it’s now called Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid with GT Package – and as the name suggests, this new model features a decent dose of electrical assistance.
From a combustion-engine point of view, both Cayenne Turbo GTs use a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8. Though at 591bhp, the new car is 40bhp down on before. However, the latest version compensates with an electric motor that produces 174bhp on its own. As a result, total power climbs from 631bhp to 729bhp, while the peak torque of 950Nm is 100Nm up on the previous Turbo GT.
The new car even drives in zero-emission mode for up to 44 miles (WLTP) thanks to a battery with a usable capacity of 21.9kWh. It takes just over two hours to recharge when you use the full 11kW available through its on-board charger.
This being the most extreme version of the latest Cayenne to date, Porsche hasn’t simply bolted on a load more power without turning its attention to the chassis. The GT Package gains a unique tune for the air suspension, which starts with a ride height that’s 10mm lower than the rest of the range. Front camber is up 0.58 degrees which works alongside wider wheels that are 22 inches in diameter. Rear-axle steering is there to improve agility at low speeds and stability at high speeds, and ceramic composite brake discs are standard.
Like its predecessor, the key telltale of the GT Package from the outside is the pair of tailpipes that sit towards the middle of the large carbon-fibre rear diffuser. Carbon fibre is also used for the full roof panel and rear wing tips, while a unique front bumper and gold-coloured wheels complete the look.
Starting the car can now be done in near silence, as the Cayenne moves off smoothly in fully electric mode. But engaging Sport or Sport Plus instantly causes the V8 to growl into life. Bury your right foot against the throttle and performance is super-saloon quick; 0-62mph takes 3.6 seconds, and with the electric motors slinging all of its torque at the road instantly, throttle response is stunning from any speed or any revs.
Through the corners, it feels more agile than it has any right to. Body roll is kept to a bare minimum, the grip is astonishing (but with enough space, there’s still scope to play with the car’s balance through the corners) and the precision and response you get through the Alcantara-trimmed steering wheel is fantastic.
Despite all of this, it’s not even uncomfortable. Yes, it’s a touch firmer than other Cayenne models, and there’s a little more road roar from those huge tyres, but the ride remains superbly controlled. It’s at its best on a motorway, where it demonstrates stunning high-speed composure.
However, there’s just a lingering sensation in the back of our minds that things aren’t quite as good as they could be. Compared to the previous Turbo GT, the performance and the chassis have taken a step back – and the culprit is weight, particularly the plug-in hybrid system. While the old car’s 2,200kg kerb weight was hardly delicate on its own, the new model raises that to 2,495kg. And no matter how many genius Porsche engineers are working to find methods to contain that mass, you can always feel it; under braking, through the corners and even in a straight line, where the GT Package falls half a second short of its predecessor to 62mph.
Adding plug-in hybrid tech might help its Benefit-in-Kind rating for company car drivers, and if for drivers that regularly do short journeys, it’ll definitely help fuel bills, too. But are either of those things a big deal to a buyer that’s willing to sink at least £164,800 into a hot SUV? A large boot is likely more than a concern, and the battery pack drops the Cayenne Coupe’s capacity to an underwhelming 434 litres.
While the last version had a genuine flagship feel to it, now more than ever we’d rather have the brilliant Cayenne Coupe GTS, which is sharper to drive yet has the added bonus of costing a whopping £57,100 less.
|Model:
|Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid with GT Package
|Price:
|£164,800 (Cayenne from £80,100)
|Powertrain:
|4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 PHEV
|Power/torque:
|729bhp/950Nm
|Transmission:
|Eight-speed auto, four-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|3.6 seconds
|Top speed:
|190mph
|Economy:
|156.9mpg
|CO2:
|41g/km
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,930/1,995/1,652mm
|On sale:
|Now