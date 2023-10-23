New Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid with GT Package review: fast but not as much fun as the GTS

Verdict

What was previously the peak of the Porsche Cayenne range is still an undoubtedly impressive machine, but it’s also one that has lost its edge. Few cars at any price will deliver the performance and roadholding on show here, but the addition of a plug-in hybrid powertrain takes away from the experience more than it adds for the keen driver. If you want the sharpest Cayenne on sale, save yourself more than £50k and buy the GTS instead.

Awarding a car the title of ‘ultimate performance SUV’ without any irony might come across a bit paradoxical, or even a little crass. But if such a thing exists, Porsche has come closer than most to earning that billing with the remarkable Cayenne Turbo GT.

This high-riding 4x4 which had the handling chops to live with the very best performance saloons when it launched in 2021. Indeed, when our colleagues at evo magazine lapped it around the Bedford Autodrome, it came within just three-tenths of a second of the BMW M3, set on the same day and by the same driver. It achieved all this while offering loads of space inside its beautifully finished cabin and, even more impressively, better ride comfort than the BMW, too. Whether you like the idea of a fast SUV or not, it was impossible not to respect it as a technical demonstration.