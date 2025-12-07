The UK Government has doubled down on its pledge to ban the sale of pure-petrol and diesel cars by 2030 and all non-zero-emissions models by 2035. This comes after the EU made the monumental decision to scrap its own 2035 ban, sending a seismic wave through the car industry.

In a statement on 16 December 2025, the European Commissioner for Climate, Net Zero and Clean Growth, Wopke Hoekstra said: "We want our industries to be the leaders of the transition to a low-carbon economy because that is what is best for our climate, competitiveness and independence.”

“Today, we are stepping in to ensure a successful clean future for the automotive sector,” they continued. “We are introducing flexibilities for manufacturers, and in turn this will have to be compensated with low-carbon steel and the use of sustainable fuels to drive down emissions.”

Petrol and diesel ban plan scrapped: what does it mean in practice?

So what does this mean? Well, while the previous plan saw only pure-electric and hydrogen cars allowed to be sold from new in the EU after 2035, the new revision enables manufacturers to consider selling plug-in, full and mild-hybrid, as well as old-school internal combustion petrol and diesel models past this date.

The catch is that these types of vehicle can only account for 10 per cent of sales; manufacturers will be required to offset the emissions from these cars by utilising low-carbon steel during manufacturing, or by powering their cars with e-fuels and biofuels.

Furthermore, in the lead up to 2035 manufacturers will be able to make use of so-called ‘super credits’ for small electric cars; these models (measuring under 4.3 metres in length) will each count as 1.3 vehicles against manufacturing quotas, enabling manufacturers to effectively ‘bank’ progress towards emissions targets.