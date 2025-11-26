eVED pay-per-mile road tax decoded: will it make EVs more expensive than petrol cars?

In roughly two years, drivers of electrified vehicles will be subject to a new pay-per-mile form of road tax, also known as eVED (Electric Vehicle Excise Duty). This will force motorists to pay, on average, an additional £200-300 per year on top of their standard annual road tax payment, calculated by tallying how far they’ve driven.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Such a proposition has elicited mixed reactions from across politics, the car industry and the UK public alike, and much remains unclear in regard to its implementation. With this in mind, and to answer some of the most popular questions you might have, we’ve put together a full guide on the topic, doing the necessary maths and speaking to the public to get an overall view of the scheme’s perception and potential effects.

Who will pay the eVED pay-per-mile tax?

From April 2028, drivers of electric cars, ranging from SUVs such as the Tesla Model Y, to superminis such as the Renault 5 will begin incurring eVED which, if current plans remain in place, will cost three pence per mile driven.

Those driving a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) such as the Toyota Prius will also have to pay, but at a rate of one-and-a-half pence per mile – both this and the EV figure will increase annually in line with the Consumer Price Index. All of this will come on top of Vehicle Excise Duty, which currently stands at £195 per year, but is likely to have increased somewhat by the time eVED comes into force.

Journey BEV (Battery-Electric Vehicle) PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle) London to Birmingham £3.54 £1.77 London to Manchester £6 £3 London to Newcastle £8.49 £4.25 London to Glasgow £12.09 £6.05 London to Edinburgh £12.09 £6.05 London to Cardiff £4.47 £2.24

Will pay-per-mile tax make EVs more expensive than petrol?

A key selling point of EVs has long been their low running costs. However, road pricing will narrow the gap between electric and ICE in terms of how much drivers spend on fuel.