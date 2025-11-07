Family-sized Renaults are set to get range-extender hybrid power in an overhaul of the company’s chassis technology, company leaders have revealed.

“Bigger cars are one of our priorities,” new CEO Francois Provost told Auto Express at the launch of the new Twingo electric city car in the group’s glitzy Paris showroom. “In the next mid-term plan we propose a new platform and solutions to continue our ambition to grow in the C-segment in the heart of Europe.”

In today’s Renault family car portfolio, the Australe and Espace SUVs and the Rafale flagship coupe-SUV use combustion or hybrid power, while the compact Megane hatch and Scenic SUV are strictly electric. But it appears Renault is seeking to group their replacements (referred to as C and D-segment cars by the industry) on a single, versatile car platform, helping the firm in its drive to cut development costs by up to 40 per cent – and keep a lid on new car prices.

Renault is working on “a dedicated BEV platform”, the brand’s CEO Fabrice Cambolive confirmed. “We also think that if [adoption] is not as rapid as expected, perhaps you can complete this…with some extensions like range extender or plug-in hybrid, and that's what we are working on.”