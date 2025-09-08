Renault Megane in line for major hot hatch revamp to boost sales

Renault’s Megane E-Tech has been left in the shade by more recent electric rivals from the brand, such as the retro-themed 5 and new Renault 4.

But a sporty makeover is set to boost the hatchback’s appeal early next year, accompanied by power and range improvements to the battery tech as the car gets a significant mid-life refresh.

“What we are looking for is a hot hatch, that is the direction we want to go in,” Renault brand CEO Fabrice Cambolive told a small group event at the Munich Motor Show. “We want a sporty hatch.”

“We need to sell more of them so we need to do something,” said Renault’s chief design officer Laurens van den Acker, also speaking in Munich. “If you put a new battery in a car, which is expensive, and you don’t change the car, then it’s really hard to seduce people to pay more for it, so we need to do justice to the changes under the skin by showing something on the skin.”

“What we thought was missing was a kind of hot hatch-looking EV,” he continued.

The Megane received a boost last month with the introduction of the Government’s electric vehicle grant, where it was one of the first family cars eligible for the £1,500 grant, a move that has, according to Renault UK managing director Adam Wood, boosted enquiries and orders.

Renault’s Megane qualifies for the Government’s Electric Car Grant with discounts of £1,500 applied to current morels, but there are bigger savings to be had. Dealers are currently offering over £5,000 off the recommended retail price of some new Megane models via the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

