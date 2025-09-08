Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Renault Megane in line for major hot hatch revamp to boost sales

A sporty makeover is planned to give the electric Megane a hot hatch reinvention

By:Paul Barker
8 Sep 2025
Renault Megane E-Tech Electric - rear static (night)

Renault’s Megane E-Tech has been left in the shade by more recent electric rivals from the brand, such as the retro-themed 5 and new Renault 4

But a sporty makeover is set to boost the hatchback’s appeal early next year, accompanied by power and range improvements to the battery tech as the car gets a significant mid-life refresh. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

“What we are looking for is a hot hatch, that is the direction we want to go in,” Renault brand CEO Fabrice Cambolive told a small group event at the Munich Motor Show. “We want a sporty hatch.”

“We need to sell more of them so we need to do something,” said Renault’s chief design officer Laurens van den Acker, also speaking in Munich. “If you put a new battery in a car, which is expensive, and you don’t change the car, then it’s really hard to seduce people to pay more for it, so we need to do justice to the changes under the skin by showing something on the skin.” 

“What we thought was missing was a kind of hot hatch-looking EV,” he continued. 

The Megane received a boost last month with the introduction of the Government’s electric vehicle grant, where it was one of the first family cars eligible for the £1,500 grant, a move that has, according to Renault UK managing director Adam Wood, boosted enquiries and orders. 

Renault’s Megane qualifies for the Government’s Electric Car Grant with discounts of £1,500 applied to current morels, but there are bigger savings to be had.  Dealers are currently offering over £5,000 off the recommended retail price of some new Megane models via the Auto Express Buy A Car service. 

Come and join our WhatsApp channel for the latest car news and reviews...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Renault Megane E-Tech review
Renault Megane E-Tech - main image

Renault Megane E-Tech review

The latest Renault Megane E-Tech blends an old name with new tech for an EV-only future
In-depth reviews
11 Aug 2025
Refreshed Renault Megane and Scenic get one-pedal driving and a price cut
Renault Megane E-Tech electric Esprit Alpine - front 3/4

Refreshed Renault Megane and Scenic get one-pedal driving and a price cut

Other updates for E-Tech pair include one-pedal driving and a vehicle-to-load adaptor to power anything from laptops to coffee machines
News
10 Apr 2025
Three-car garage: Skoda Enyaq, Renault Megane R.S. and Mazda MX-5 for under £60,000
Three-car garage for £60,000

Three-car garage: Skoda Enyaq, Renault Megane R.S. and Mazda MX-5 for under £60,000

With a family EV, radical hot hatch and nippy roadster, this driveway collection can provide wheels for any occasion
Features
6 Apr 2025

Most Popular

New BMW iX3 to shake the EV world with huge 500-mile range
New BMW iX3 at the Munich Motor Show - front static

New BMW iX3 to shake the EV world with huge 500-mile range

The UK’s longest EV range at a tasty price: BMW’s game-changing iX3 is here
News
5 Sep 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Open wide and say R, it’s a sporty Volkswagen Golf for £210 a month
Volkswagen Golf - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Open wide and say R, it’s a sporty Volkswagen Golf for £210 a month

The Volkswagen Golf has always been a quality choice, but now it won’t break the bank, even in R-Line trim. It’s our Deal of the Day for September 5
News
5 Sep 2025
Electric car battery repairs and health checks: how to keep thousands of EVs on the road
Battery health checks - Arnhem site 4 REVIVE MOBILE

Electric car battery repairs and health checks: how to keep thousands of EVs on the road

The truth about EV battery repair and why understanding state of health could revolutionise the electric-car market
Features
5 Sep 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content