Audi has confirmed it will finally unveil its entry-level electric car in 2026 – three years after we first learned of the brand’s plan to launch a new EV to sit below its top-selling Q4 e-tron SUV.

The news comes not long after we received the first images of the mysterious EV out and about testing. Based on the silhouette of this hatchback-cum-coupe-SUV, it’s hard not to see this as a reboot of the famous oddball Audi A2 hatchback from the early 2000s.

It’s even possible the mysterious EV could be called the Audi A2 e-tron as another nod to the past, despite being a full class size bigger than the original A2.

However, it seems more likely the car will be called the A3 e-tron, because it’ll be about the same size as the recently refreshed Audi A3 hatchback, which is available from just over £30,000 through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

Furthermore, customers are far more familiar with the A3 name, and Audi recently decided to ditch its naming strategy that required electric cars to use even numbers and ICE-powered cars to use odd numbers.

Either way, the entry-level EV is one of three models Audi has confirmed it will be unveiling next year. First to make its debut will be the next-generation Q7 luxury SUV, followed shortly by a brand-new, even larger SUV called the Q9. The as-yet-unnamed EV probably won’t arrive until nearer the end of the year.

What will the Audi A3 e-tron look like?

The images we’ve received of Audi’s entry-level EV reveal a shape that’s not dissimilar to the VW ID.3 and Cupra Born. But look closer and they reveal this model will have a less upright, more futuristic shape, appearing to incorporate a few nods to the ultra-lightweight A2 first introduced in the noughties.

The most obvious reference to the A2 is the car’s cab-forward silhouette, with a steeply angled windscreen and short bonnet helping with aerodynamics. Compared with the ID.3, the Audi’s roofline is lower and sleeker, and arcs more aggressively at the rear to create a tail that looks directly related to the A2’s.