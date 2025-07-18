Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Get the good life for less, with an Audi A3 at only £264 a month

The Audi A3 is an upmarket hatch that won’t cost the earth to run. It’s our Deal of the Day for September 12

By:Shane Wilkinson
12 Sep 2025
Audi A3 - front cornering
  • Upmarket image; plush interior
  • Refined and comfortable to drive
  • Just £264.62 a month 

The Audi A3 is officially one of the nation’s best-selling cars, and this’ll come as no surprise when you see the level of quality and refinement that’s on offer from this premium hatchback.

Despite its upmarket credentials, though, the A3 is amazingly affordable right now. Take this deal from UK Carline Audi, which, via the Auto Express Find A Car service, means you can get your hands on one for only £264.62 per month. 

This deal is a 24-month lease agreement that requires a £3,175.49 initial outlay. Mileage is limited to 5,000 a year.

Audi A3 - dash

At this price, you won’t be surprised to learn that you’ll be taking the keys to the entry-level Sport model. But as the Audi A3 is a premium choice, it still has kerb appeal in spades and is packed with plenty of luxury features.

The goodies include heated front seats, a 10.1-inch infotainment display with sat-nav and 3D mapping, a 12.3-inch full HD screen for the dials, 17-inch alloys, LED headlights, Audi Drive Select and three-zone climate control. Audi even throws in Park Assist with Parking System Plus, meaning the car can even park itself.

Power comes from one of the Volkswagen Group’s trusty 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engines. Packing 116bhp, it’s reasonably quick while remaining refined, just as you’d expect an Audi to be. Here, this engine is paired with a slick-shifting automatic gearbox. 

Unsurprisingly, the upmarket exterior design is matched inside. There’s a real premium feel, and plenty of space with a 380-litre boot in the back.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Audi A3 leasing offers from leading providers on our Audi A3 page.

Check out the Audi A3 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

