Car Deal of the Day: Forget that Tesla Model 3 – get a Hyundai Ioniq 6 for £52 a month less
The Ioniq 6 is one of the most interestingly designed EVs money can buy. It’s our Deal of the Day for September 11
- Head-turning design; well equipped model
- 339-mile range; refined cruiser
- Just £247.98 a month
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 wraps up all the excellent tech we love about the Ioniq 5 in a sleeker, saloon bodystyle – what's not to love? Well, the want levels will soar when we tell you that you can have one for more than £50 a month less than a Tesla Model 3.
That's right – Carparison, via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, is offering the slinky electric saloon for £247.98 a month right now, undercutting its nearest rivals, the Tesla Model 3 and BYD Seal, by £52.44 and a whopping £86.57 respectively.
This is a two-year deal that requires an initial payment of £3,329. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but 8,000 can be agreed for less than £19 extra a month.
You'll be getting the keys to the entry-level car with rear-wheel drive, but it's still staggeringly well equipped.
This Premium model gets a whole host of tasty features, including 20-inch alloys, matrix LED headlights, smart cruise control with stop and go, heated front and rear seats, ambient lighting, a wireless charging pad, and a heat pump. Oh, and metallic paint is standard, too.
Power comes from a rear-mounted 225bhp electric, which is fed by a 77.4kWH (74kWH usable) battery, giving a Tesla-like 339 miles of range. Better still, an 800-volt charging system allows for super-fast charging times – a 10-to-80-per-cent top-up will take just 18 minutes.
The Ioniq 6 is all about aerodynamics, and this gives a clue as to how it drives. It's a big cruiser at heart, feeling very serene and easy to drive. In our tests we've even found the brakes to be class-leading, not just in terms of stopping power, but also in how they regenerate, pushing more energy into the battery pack when braking.
