Car Deal of the Day: Forget that Tesla Model 3 – get a Hyundai Ioniq 6 for £52 a month less

The Ioniq 6 is one of the most interestingly designed EVs money can buy. It’s our Deal of the Day for September 11

By:George Armitage
11 Sep 2025
Hyundai Ioniq 6 - full front
  • Head-turning design; well equipped model
  • 339-mile range; refined cruiser
  • Just £247.98 a month 

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 wraps up all the excellent tech we love about the Ioniq 5 in a sleeker, saloon bodystyle – what's not to love? Well, the want levels will soar when we tell you that you can have one for more than £50 a month less than a Tesla Model 3.

That's right – Carparison, via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, is offering the slinky electric saloon for £247.98 a month right now, undercutting its nearest rivals, the Tesla Model 3 and BYD Seal, by £52.44 and a whopping £86.57 respectively. 

This is a two-year deal that requires an initial payment of £3,329. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but 8,000 can be agreed for less than £19 extra a month. 

You'll be getting the keys to the entry-level car with rear-wheel drive, but it's still staggeringly well equipped. 

This Premium model gets a whole host of tasty features, including 20-inch alloys, matrix LED headlights, smart cruise control with stop and go, heated front and rear seats, ambient lighting, a wireless charging pad, and a heat pump. Oh, and metallic paint is standard, too. 

Power comes from a rear-mounted 225bhp electric, which is fed by a 77.4kWH (74kWH usable) battery, giving a Tesla-like 339 miles of range. Better still, an 800-volt charging system allows for super-fast charging times – a 10-to-80-per-cent top-up will take just 18 minutes. 

The Ioniq 6 is all about aerodynamics, and this gives a clue as to how it drives. It's a big cruiser at heart, feeling very serene and easy to drive. In our tests we've even found the brakes to be class-leading, not just in terms of stopping power, but also in how they regenerate, pushing more energy into the battery pack when braking. 

Hyundai Ioniq 6 - interior

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Hyundai Ioniq 6 leasing offers from leading providers on our Hyundai Ioniq 6 page.

Deals on Hyundai Ioniq 6 rivals

Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3

New Tesla Model 3From £343 ppm**
BMW I4

BMW I4

New BMW I4From £489 ppm**
BYD Seal

BYD Seal

New BYD SealFrom £420 ppm**

Check out the Hyundai Ioniq 6 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

