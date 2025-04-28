Car Deal of the Day: Forget that Tesla Model 3 – get a Hyundai Ioniq 6 for £52 a month less

Head-turning design; well equipped model

339-mile range; refined cruiser

Just £247.98 a month

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 wraps up all the excellent tech we love about the Ioniq 5 in a sleeker, saloon bodystyle – what's not to love? Well, the want levels will soar when we tell you that you can have one for more than £50 a month less than a Tesla Model 3.

That's right – Carparison, via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, is offering the slinky electric saloon for £247.98 a month right now, undercutting its nearest rivals, the Tesla Model 3 and BYD Seal, by £52.44 and a whopping £86.57 respectively.

This is a two-year deal that requires an initial payment of £3,329. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but 8,000 can be agreed for less than £19 extra a month.

You'll be getting the keys to the entry-level car with rear-wheel drive, but it's still staggeringly well equipped.

This Premium model gets a whole host of tasty features, including 20-inch alloys, matrix LED headlights, smart cruise control with stop and go, heated front and rear seats, ambient lighting, a wireless charging pad, and a heat pump. Oh, and metallic paint is standard, too.