The Renault Twingo has been reborn as an utterly adorable electric city car with a flexible and playful interior, and it could cost close to £17,000. Could this be the game-changing small electric car we’ve been waiting for?

The new Twingo looks almost identical to the concept that was revealed just two years ago and inspired by the original frog-eyed model from the nineties. The goal was to revive the spirit of that iconic car and make sure the new model is recognisable as a Twingo, without being a mere “copy and paste”, Renault Group's head of design Laurens van den Acker tells us.

Speaking to Auto Express, he explained: “What we needed to capture is what people have in their mind when they think about a Twingo.”

This is a “car that puts a smile on people's faces,” he said, adding, “The test was when people came in to see the new Twingo. When they left happier than when they came in, we did a good job.”

Unfortunately the Renault Twingo won't go on sale in the UK until late 2026.

What does the new Renault Twingo look like?

The new car’s distinguishing feature are the big, horseshoe-shaped LED front lights. These form the eyes of the Twingo’s face, while the slim plastic grille between them gives the car a cheeky little smile.