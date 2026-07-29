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Forget the Jaecoo 7! The Zeekr 9X is a real Chinese Range Rover lookalike

Move over Bentley, this is the high-end SUV Zeekr thinks buyers are looking for

By:Jordan Katsianis
29 Jul 2026
Zeekr 9X - front 3/48

One of China’s most popular ultra-luxury models is about to reach European showrooms after a successful launch in its home market. The colossal new Zeekr 9X SUV is available to order now in mainland Europe with a high-performance range-extender hybrid powertrain and the sort of high tech features that a Range Rover could only dream of. And it won’t be long until we see it here in the UK, too. 

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Zeekr is a luxury and high-performance brand from the Geely Group, which also owns Volvo, Polestar and Lotus. While Zeekr is more unashamedly China-focused, all of its models are designed and developed with a European sensibility in a studio in Gothenburg, Sweden, under the leadership of Stefan Sielaff, who used to head up Bentley design. 

This much is obvious when you look at the 9X, which definitely aims to emulate the grandeur of cars like the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Bentley Bentayga. It’s even similar in size to the pair at just over 5.2 metres long, but it’s a very different story under the skin. 

All Zeekr 9X models feature a high-spec range-extender hybrid powertrain that utilises a class-leading 900V electrical architecture. This system pairs two electric motors with a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, but the petrol engine generally functions only as a generator for the e-motors, rather than directly powering the wheels. This is a very different type of powertrain to those we’re used to in high-end European SUVs, which use their batteries and a smaller e-motor to aid a larger combustion engine. 

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The figures are pretty huge, with the 55kWh battery giving the 9X a 110-mile WLTP pure-electric range. Thanks to running on a 900V electrical system, the batteries can be charged from 10-80 per cent in just nine minutes on a DC fast charger at up to 330kW. If you run out of charge and can’t top up the battery, the petrol engine will then kick in. With a full tank and normal driving, Zeekr claims a range of around 450 miles. 

On the European cycle, which calculates the fuel consumption with a depleted battery, Zeekr quotes a CO2 rating of 77g/km, and fuel consumption of around 29mpg. However, this system also offers some pretty intense performance, because the 9X produces 884bhp, enough to send its 2,900kg mass to 62mph in 4.1 seconds. 

The Zeekr 9X’s most impressive aspect, however, looks likely to be its interior, which the brand says combines the world’s most innovative technology with luxurious materials and build quality. The dashboard is dominated by a 13-inch driver’s display and 16-inch double touchscreen, which control all the main functions. 

Zeekr 9X - dashboard8

However from here back it’s all a bit less regular, starting with a three-row layout for six with two captains chairs in the middle row. Here, passengers will be able to enjoy the 32-speaker Naim audio system – the only other place this brand’s products appear in the auto world is as a five-figure option on high-end Bentleys – a 17-inch ultra-high-definition screen and heated, cooled and massaging seats. 

These elements are just a drop in an ocean of features packaged within the 9X, and while final European prices are yet to be revealed, we suspect they’ll be higher than those of many of the car’s traditional seven-seat SUV rivals. This should see the Zeekr sitting above luxury three-row models such as the BMW X7 and new Audi Q9, and closer to a long-wheelbase Range Rover. 

The Zeekr brand’s UK launch is still planned for late 2026, but the 9X is not expected to be part of its initial offering. However, it won’t be long until it does arrive, though, with Zeekr confirming: “The UK is a key market in our European expansion, and we offer models that are inspired by consumer demand in each market. Therefore, we expect the 9X to be one of those models, although we cannot confirm an exact timeline at this stage.” 

If you’re in the market for a new high-end SUV, make sure to check out the Auto Express Buy a Car service for all the latest deals.

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Jordan Katsianis
News editor

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

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