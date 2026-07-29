Forget the Jaecoo 7! The Zeekr 9X is a real Chinese Range Rover lookalike

The figures are pretty huge, with the 55kWh battery giving the 9X a 110-mile WLTP pure-electric range. Thanks to running on a 900V electrical system, the batteries can be charged from 10-80 per cent in just nine minutes on a DC fast charger at up to 330kW. If you run out of charge and can’t top up the battery, the petrol engine will then kick in. With a full tank and normal driving, Zeekr claims a range of around 450 miles.

On the European cycle, which calculates the fuel consumption with a depleted battery, Zeekr quotes a CO2 rating of 77g/km, and fuel consumption of around 29mpg. However, this system also offers some pretty intense performance, because the 9X produces 884bhp, enough to send its 2,900kg mass to 62mph in 4.1 seconds.

The Zeekr 9X’s most impressive aspect, however, looks likely to be its interior, which the brand says combines the world’s most innovative technology with luxurious materials and build quality. The dashboard is dominated by a 13-inch driver’s display and 16-inch double touchscreen, which control all the main functions.

However from here back it’s all a bit less regular, starting with a three-row layout for six with two captains chairs in the middle row. Here, passengers will be able to enjoy the 32-speaker Naim audio system – the only other place this brand’s products appear in the auto world is as a five-figure option on high-end Bentleys – a 17-inch ultra-high-definition screen and heated, cooled and massaging seats.

These elements are just a drop in an ocean of features packaged within the 9X, and while final European prices are yet to be revealed, we suspect they’ll be higher than those of many of the car’s traditional seven-seat SUV rivals. This should see the Zeekr sitting above luxury three-row models such as the BMW X7 and new Audi Q9, and closer to a long-wheelbase Range Rover.

The Zeekr brand’s UK launch is still planned for late 2026, but the 9X is not expected to be part of its initial offering. However, it won’t be long until it does arrive, though, with Zeekr confirming: “The UK is a key market in our European expansion, and we offer models that are inspired by consumer demand in each market. Therefore, we expect the 9X to be one of those models, although we cannot confirm an exact timeline at this stage.”

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