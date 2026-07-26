I love electric cars, but I won’t buy one until they get cheaper

Climate change denier? Not me. I believe the science that says our planet is getting warmer. And on the subject of home truths, I love driving pure-electric cars. It’s just that I won’t be buying one until their selling prices drop further, they’re cheaper to insure and Britain’s public charging network becomes better, cleaner and more affordable.

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Like most Brits living in the real world, I use fossil fuels – at home; in the workplace; on visits to shops, eateries, entertainment venues; when travelling aboard buses, coaches, taxis, trains, planes, ferries.

Surprise, surprise, I also buy, own and use motor cars. And as much as I love pure-electric vehicles, it’s state-of-the-art, non-plug-in hybrids that I prefer at this time, because they better suit my daily driving requirements, wallet and lifestyle.

That said, I understand and respect the fact that other drivers have different needs and budgets and might therefore opt for 100 per cent petrol, pure-electric, plug-in hybrid, diesel, LPG, hydrogen or even solar or pedal-powered vehicles. And why not?

It’s right, proper and perfectly legal that residents are free to continue using their ‘old-tech’ (but still efficient, reliable and reasonably cost-effective) gas boilers, fires and cookers at home. Just as it’s right, proper and legal that drivers who prefer petrol or diesel cars over the hybrid or pure-electric alternatives aren’t prevented from buying such ICE vehicles from showrooms when 2030 arrives – just 41 months from now.