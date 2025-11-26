New Zeekr 9X ride review: a six-figure newcomer to take on the luxury SUV elite
The new Zeekr 9X is set to take on the mighty Range Rover when it arrives in Europe
Verdict
Everything about the 9X is enormous: its exterior dimensions, the scope of its standard equipment and, of course, its power, which will undoubtedly hold plenty of appeal for many when it’s exported to Europe. With Zeekr planning to enter the UK market next year, the spacious and unapologetically upmarket 9X is sure to have rivals worried.
We’ve been made to wait for Chinese luxury brand Zeekr to find its way to the UK after being on sale in select European countries for a couple of years. While we’ve already had a go in the 001 shooting brake, the BMW iX1-sized Zeekr X and the 7X, now it’s time for the flagship 9X.
Zeekr is looking to rival the likes of BMW and Audi here and has plenty of financial muscle behind it thanks to being owned by Geely Auto, the same company that owns or has a stake in Volvo, Polestar and Smart. Geely also has a majority ownership of Lotus, which looks set to have a knock-on effect for the Eletre, which will share the 9X’s new hybrid powertrain.
The 9X is all but confirmed for the UK in 2026. Speaking to Auto Express recently, Lothar Schupet, Zeekr’s European CEO, said a “right-hand drive adaptation” of the SUV is in the works and added that “the UK is one of the [brand’s] priority markets”.
We were able to get an in-depth look at the 9X in China. Taking its place firmly in the large SUV segment, the 9X has very similar dimensions to the long-wheelbase Range Rover. Whatever angle you approach it from, Zeekr’s range-topping SUV has real presence.
There’s a voluminous front end with a massive, bluff grille, plus suitably large 22-inch rims all around. The headlights come with a special crystal glass effect, further enhanced by ‘diamond dust’-like inlays. In the tail-lights, meanwhile, a corresponding reddish-shimmering, brilliant effect is employed. Getting in and out of the Zeekr is an event itself, facilitated by automatically extending running boards beneath the wide-opening doors.
We’ll be able to get behind the wheel of the 9X closer to its launch, but given its premium positioning and the sheer amount of space on offer, a passenger ride in this luxury SUV is equally important. During our time in the 9X, we were impressed by the numerous adjustment options of the reclining seats, which are exceptionally comfortable even on long journeys, complete with footrests and a massage function.
Although it’s a strict six-seater in a 2+2+2 layout, there’s generous legroom in the second row. Despite fitting in these three rows, the 9X’s boot capacity is still a decent 470 litres, rising to 2,148 litres with the third row folded. The tailgate also comes with a split-opening function, operated at the touch of a button, with the lower section providing an ideal outdoor seating area for, say, a pleasant picnic in the park. In addition, the luggage compartment is lined with fine carpet and offers a 220-volt socket for operating electrical devices.
While the exterior of the 9X boasts a variety of appealing features, including elegant lighting effects and brushed aluminum, the interior of the range-topping Obsidian model we experienced also feels classy with light wood, generous use of subtly blue leather and light contrasting fabrics. A foreseeable drawback of the widely used snow-white leather, however, is its predictable tendency to become soiled quickly by unsightly marks from passengers’ jeans and shoes.
The cockpit is dominated by two generously sized screens and a flat-bottomed steering wheel. The wide centre console allows for charging two mobile phones side-by-side, yet still offers an almost extravagant amount of storage space for personal items. A crystal-like rotary knob serves as a visual highlight, unmistakably emphasising the luxurious aspirations, while the door pockets open at the touch of a button with a refined, soft-close mechanism. A high-quality Naim sound system adds to the upmarket ambience.
Further underscoring the 9X’s positioning as a luxury-focused SUV, other highlights include a split-pane glass panoramic roof and an electronic rear view mirror. The latter provides reliable images of what’s behind you, which proved useful when, after a driver-change on a long journey, the rear view mirror hadn’t been readjusted and the view was obstructed by several people in the back seats.
On the road, the 9X impresses with the sort of acceleration you might expect of a sports car, which is no surprise given its 1,381bhp output reaches Bugatti levels, and there’s rock-solid straight-line stability, too. Noise levels in the cabin are also incredibly low at all speeds.
While it might be a huge SUV, the turning circle of this enormous Chinese car is surprisingly small. Aided by the rear wheel being able to turn a significant 12 degrees, the 9X has a turning radius of just 11.9 metres. Nevertheless, navigating it through winding alleys, tight underground parking garages or serpentine mountain roads is unlikely to be a truly enjoyable experience.
While the size of 9X is impressive, the real star could be the powertrain. Alongside a four-cylinder petrol engine, there’s also a 70kWh battery - a larger capacity than in a lot of mid-sized, pure-electric cars. This means the 9X weighs in at a substantial 3,660kg, but also endows it with a huge 220-mile electric range (according to China’s CLTC testing programme). Taking on a new ‘6C’ charge (which can reach up to 600kW), the 9X’s battery can recharge from 20 to 80 per cent in just nine minutes.
In other markets the 9X’s pricing converts to around £53,000 – although we’d expect this Range Rover rival to sit nearer to the £100,000 mark, especially in this highest Obsidian trim level.
|Model:
|Zeekr 9X Obsidian
|Price:
|£100,000 (est)
|Powertrain:
|2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol + 3x e-motor
|Power/torque:
|1,381bhp/1,410Nm
|Transmission:
|Single-speed automatic, all-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|3.1 seconds
|Top speed:
|150mph
|Max charging:
|70kW (20-80 per cent in 9 mins)
|Size (L/W/H):
|5,239/2,029/1,819mm
|On sale:
|2026