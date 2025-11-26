Verdict

Everything about the 9X is enormous: its exterior dimensions, the scope of its standard equipment and, of course, its power, which will undoubtedly hold plenty of appeal for many when it’s exported to Europe. With Zeekr planning to enter the UK market next year, the spacious and unapologetically upmarket 9X is sure to have rivals worried.

We’ve been made to wait for Chinese luxury brand Zeekr to find its way to the UK after being on sale in select European countries for a couple of years. While we’ve already had a go in the 001 shooting brake, the BMW iX1-sized Zeekr X and the 7X, now it’s time for the flagship 9X.

Zeekr is looking to rival the likes of BMW and Audi here and has plenty of financial muscle behind it thanks to being owned by Geely Auto, the same company that owns or has a stake in Volvo, Polestar and Smart. Geely also has a majority ownership of Lotus, which looks set to have a knock-on effect for the Eletre, which will share the 9X’s new hybrid powertrain.

The 9X is all but confirmed for the UK in 2026. Speaking to Auto Express recently, Lothar Schupet, Zeekr’s European CEO, said a “right-hand drive adaptation” of the SUV is in the works and added that “the UK is one of the [brand’s] priority markets”.