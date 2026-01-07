With spiralling new-car prices, Dacia’s focus on value could see it have a big 2026

Last week, Auto Express editor Paul Barker bid a fond-ish farewell to 2025 – a tumultuous year that saw a considerable ramp up in China’s move towards automotive domination, confusing and contradictory electric-car grants and policy changes, plus more new metal than we could shake a stick at.

So, in an attempt to welcome in the New Year with as much enthusiasm as he waved off the last, I’m looking ahead to what we think will be another pivotal 12 months for the car industry.

There are a host of important cars due to arrive in 2026, including new superminis and SUVs, plus sports cars, estates and even hot hatchbacks. There will be plenty of EVs, along with hybrids and big-battery range-extenders.

We expect to see lots of interest in particular in Dacia’s new family car, dubbed C-Neo. With spiralling new-car prices, the brand’s unwavering focus on value will surely see it steal ever greater market share from big mainstream players.

However, the VW Group, for one, won’t rest on its laurels. The new electric Polo looks to continue the car’s legacy into the next decade and beyond, thanks to a convincing design, revamped interior and cutting-edge tech. Cupra’s Raval sister will add a sportier edge, while Skoda will focus on a new flagship seven-seater. Not wanting to be left out, Audi will pull the covers off its A2 e-tron in the coming months. Is it more than an ID.3 in a fancy frock? We’ll soon find out.

And what if money’s no object? Well, the lightest, most performance-focused Bentley Continental ever is on its way, and we’ll finally see Ferrari’s first EV – a four-door, four-seat, four-motor prancing horse offering just over 1,000bhp. If there’s one model I’m most looking forward to trying in 2026, that’s it.

But while our crystal ball can predict the future when it comes to new cars, the way the automotive industry will meander towards its zero-emission future remains as clear as mud. We’ve said it before, but a call for clarity – whether that’s on EV incentives, future combustion-car bans or even the EV pay-per-mile scheme – is necessary, because we motorists need to be treated like the tax-paying adults that we are.

So here’s to another prosperous but unpredictable year. As always, we’ll be with you every step of the way…

