Ferrari has revealed new details on its controversial, first fully electric model, including its official name and a brand new interior and technology suite. Called the Ferrari Luce (Italian for light), the model will take the brand into new territory in a raft of different ways when it’s unveiled in May.

Ferrari has already revealed details of the new model’s all-electric powertrain, and now, marking the next stage of the Luce’s stretched out reveal, the Italian firm is showing off its interior and new user interfaces. Created in collaboration with some of the world’s most prominent industrial designers, it offers something completely different to anything we’ve seen from the brand previously.

Interior design and technology by Apple (sort of)

It won’t surprise you to learn that as Ferrari embraces full electrification, it’s also entering a whole new era of interior design, plus introducing plenty of new technology. It’s an area where the brand has been criticised in the past, thanks to the overly complex and fiddly systems seen in today’s models.

To do this, Ferrari partnered with LoveFrom, a design consortium co-founded by two of the world’s most respected industrial designers. One of these is Sir Jony Ive, godfather of iconic Apple products such as the original iPod and iPhone, who together with powerhouse designer Marc Newson collaborated with Ferrari across all of the car’s interior elements.