The ride is immediately firm but still manages to be impressively soothing for a car of such focus and performance. We tried both versions; the Asseto Fiorano with analogue dampers definitely felt more connected, but also a fair bit stiffer than the MagneRide version.

The gearchange is similarly refined, even though it can snap from one ratio to the next faster than you can think. The hybrid powertrain amazes to begin with because it’s so calm and well mannered – to a point where you can pootle about in the new Testarossa just as effortlessly as you might in a Porsche Taycan.

At low speeds it’s an absolute honey, with surprisingly good all round visibility, nice clear instruments and a sound system that will blow your mind if you want it to. Much like the car’s new exhaust. Ferrari’s aim was to make the Testarossa simpler and more approachable to interact with, but also more dramatic than ever before. The results are palpable on the move; in Hybrid and EV modes it purrs, while in Performance or Qualifying it growls and goes a fair bit harder, too.

But driving around at two tenths is absolutely not what this car was designed to do. And when you up the ante and select, say, Race and Performance modes, the combination of its nutcase power and electronically controlled four-wheel-drive chassis allow it to do things that can fry your imagination. It is cataclysmically fast in a straight line, yet if anything, the brilliance of the chassis – and the immediacy and feel of its steering and brakes – are the aspects that leaves the biggest indents on your mind, long after you’ve climbed out and walked away, head shaking in disbelief.

Any downsides? The ride is firm going on stiff, even on fairly smooth Spanish roads, so might be an issue back in the UK. The cabin is less confusing than before but is also still baffling in places. And then there’s the price. But then the Testarossa is one of those cars that if you have to ask… Well, you know the rest.

In the end, this is a great new supercar from Ferrari – with a brilliant old/new name. At any price it would blow your mind, which is just as it should be with a car like this.