One of the most iconic nameplates in Ferrari’s history is making a return in the shape of the new 849 Testarossa.

Within the brand's stable of mid-engined supercars, the Ferrari 849 Testarossa sits below the flagship, limited-run F80 and above the 296 GTB - acting as a successor to the SF90. As with all of those models, the 849 Testarossa comes with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, which Ferrari says has been ‘completely re-engineered’ compared with the unit used in the SF90.

The 849 Testarossa is expected to go on sale sometime in 2026 with two versions: the Berlinetta coupé and the drop-top Spider. Pricing is still some way off being revealed, although we expect it should comfortably eclipse the £376,000 and £418,000 Ferrari charged for the SF90 and SF90 Spider respectively.

Advertisement - Article continues below

If you're desperate to get your hands on a Ferrari but don't want to wait, you can buy a used Ferrari 488 GTB for just over £130,000 through our Buy A Car service.

Ferrari 849 Testarossa: power and performance

Using a plug-in hybrid system derived from the SF90’s, the 849 Testarossa’s output combined with its V8 engine sits at 1,035bhp - 48bhp more than the SF90. The twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 alone produces 818bhp and 842Nm of torque, more than twice the original Ferrari Testarossa’s 390bhp 490Nm output.

While the V8 is similar to the one found in the old SF90, Ferrari has gone to great lengths to rework it and extract more power. There are new cylinder heads, the engine block has been redesigned, new intakes and revised, larger turbochargers - developed from the F80 hypercar. The brand says the new Testarossa should sound like a Ferrari should “in all driving conditions”, thanks to a wider exhaust manifold and a new “gearshift strategy” taken from the wild SF90 XX Stradale. For good measure the Testarossa’s rev limit has been increased to 8,200rpm over the SF90’s 8,000rpm red line.