The latest in a long line of unique, tailor-made commissions from Ferrari has been revealed, a car specially created for one of the brand’s most auspicious customers. Based on the 296 GTB, the Ferrari SC40 isn’t just an incredibly special car for a very special customer, but also a chance for Ferrari’s design team to flex its muscles. As usual the price is undisclosed but these Ferrari one-off models only arrive every few years and tend to cost well over seven figures.

For its design, the SC40’s lucky owner turned to the great F40 for inspiration. Its influence is highlighted by sharp, angular lines and a tall static rear wing. These elements have an unmistakable resemblance to the iconic model, only recharged for the modern era. One of the most distinctive elements up front are the headlights, which have a dark covering and wrap down underneath the front end of the car, framing the oblong grille.

The SC40’s flanks also look quite different to the blocky F40, as the sills tuck in underneath the door, opening up to a large side air-intake. These feed air into the twin-turbocharged V6 engine, with a second small opening to balance out the upper intake. Ferrari has also integrated the iconic split-line that’s a defining feature on models like the F40 and F50.

The rear wing frames the tail, with a totally open rear end similar to the F40’s, helping extricate air from the engine bay. There’s also a more obvious and aggressive rear diffuser than would be seen on cars from the 1980s. The rear lights look to be limited to tiny red bars, but underneath sit two more small elements for the indicators and reverse lights.

Inside, the SC40 carries across the 296 GTB’s existing interior, but the colour and trim elements take direct inspiration from the Ferrari F40. This includes the carbon fibre trim, which has a slightly green tint, which is how early Ferrari carbon-kevlar, a precursor to modern carbon fibre, looked in the 1980s. In fact, this carbon spreads across the cabin floor and rear cabin, plus under the rear clamshell, all as it was on the F40.

Under the rear clamshell sits the same hybrid powertrain as in the 296GTB, which is made up from a 120-degree V6 engine with two turbochargers. To this is then mounted a small e-motor, with the eight-speed transmission located behind. Peak power is rated at 818bhp, with 740Nm maximum torque. Acceleration is also rated the same as the standard production car, the SC40 reaching 62mph in 2.9 seconds and going onto a top speed of over 202mph.

