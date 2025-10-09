A 2,000bhp electric Ferrari supercar? Boss says no!

“But what is the joke? What do you feel when you drive this kind of car? They are elephants because you need very big engines and a very big battery.”

Hence why the Ferrari Elettrica will feature incredibly compact e-motors, derived from the company’s Formula One technology, and a modular battery pack that’s been arranged to help achieve the perfect weight distribution of 47% at the front and 53% at the rear.

The Elettrica also won’t be a supercar. It will be one of Ferrari’s more versatile models, with four doors and four seats; most likely an SUV, similar to the Purosangue. One reason why Ferrari isn’t doing an electric supercar yet is because the battery technology available today apparently isn’t where it needs to be for the brand.

So the Elettrica will be a relatively practical car but, as you would expect, delivering driving thrills and finesse are still the top priority. Fulgenzi told us “we wanted to create a car that is performing, but performing also every day”.

He continued: “We don't want the customer to keep this car in the garage and only own it. The car must be driven daily and when they drive the car we need them to smile, to enjoy driving it.”

Admittedly, Ferrari’s road cars have been getting more and more powerful as it has embraced electrification. For instance, the new Ferrari F80 spits out 1,183bhp from a plug-in hybrid V6 – nearly double what the Ferrari Enzo’s naturally aspirated V12 engine could deliver.

However Fulgenzi says with its latest speed machines Ferrari has carefully balanced “performance and driving thrills, together with design”. And the same goes for its first EV.

“[The Elettrica] features exactly the power, the characteristic of the engine, the time to release the power, the brake dimension, the weight, the weight distribution, that the car deserves for its number of seats and doors to be comfortable with a big space onboard, but at the same time thrilling and emotional, like any other Ferrari.”

