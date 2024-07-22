New Xiaomi SU7 Ultra targets track records with 1,526bhp tri-motor setup

High performance electric saloons seem to be in vogue right now if the Porsche Taycan Turbo S and Tesla Model S Plaid are anything to go by, but a new contender has just arrived in the form of the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra.

Chinese electronics giant Xiaomi revealed the SU7 saloon earlier this year and within 28 days secured over 75,000 sales of its Tesla Model 3 rival. Now a new version called the Ultra, which is merely a prototype at this stage, looks set to take on the fastest EVs on sale.

Xiaomi claims the SU7 Ultra can accelerate from 0 to 62mph in 1.97 seconds (0.8 seconds faster than the dual-motor SU7 Max) and top out at over 217mph while the standard car has a 130mph to speed.

In order to generate the extra straight-line speed, Xiaomi has fitted the SU7 Ultra with three electric motors, with the two large ones confusingly called ‘V8s’ and the smaller one called ‘V6’. In total the motors produce 1,526bhp. Xiaomi hasn’t said what battery the SU7 Ultra will use but we expect the same 101kWh unit as the Max.

The Ultra also gets an uprated braking system to go with the extra punch - courtesy of six-piston AP Racing calipers and huge ventilated discs. Xiaomi says that coupled with the regenerative braking force of the electric motors (0.6G) the Ultra can produce up to 2.36G of braking power.