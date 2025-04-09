Things have gone just a little bit mad. We live in a world of 400-horsepower family cars, 700-horsepower saloons, and if you’re creating a supercar, don’t even bother unless it has a four-figure power output. Where once the world’s most exotic and powerful cars got by on perhaps 500, or 600bhp – the original McLaren F1 developed 618bhp – today it’s not unusual to see two or even three times that number. The world’s most powerful cars are completely off the charts of what we’d have thought possible a few years ago.

One factor driving this explosion in power has been the ease of extracting enormous numbers from electric motors, though you might be surprised how many of the world’s most powerful cars still use internal combustion. Even if petrol machines don’t top the highest horsepower list, you can be sure they’re the most exciting.

Now for some housekeeping: some of the world’s most powerful cars may be missing from this list, but we’ve tried to keep it to models that are nominally available right now, with either open order books, or cars still rolling from the factory gates. We’ve excluded cars that have already ended production (so no Bugatti Chiron Super Sport and the like), as well as pie-in-the-sky projects with little certainty of ever turning a wheel. And just like the world’s fastest and most accelerative cars, it’s an ever-evolving list…

1. Lotus Evija: 2,012bhp

The Evija is not a light Lotus, coming in at a full 1,887kg. That’s 2.6 original Elises, 2.9 classic Elans, or 4.2 series one Lotus 7s. It is a very, very powerful one though, with 2,012bhp from its four electric motors – each motor equivalent to the output of 4.2 of the Elise’s Rover engines, five Elan 1500s, or fourteen Lotus Seven Series 1s.