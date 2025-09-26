Watch out! Xiaomi cars coming to Europe in 2027

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi – the maker of the fastest electric production car to lap Germany’s Nürburgring Nordschleife race track – has announced the opening of a new research and development centre in Munich. While cutting the ribbon, the brand confirmed its intention to enter the European market in 2027.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The site, named Xiaomi’s ‘EV Europe Research and Development (R&D) and Design Centre’ is the maker’s first facility outside of China. The company is calling it a “pivotal milestone in Xiaomi EV’s global strategy” that is “designed to propel advancements in smart mobility and automotive innovation while further realising the company’s ‘Human x Car x Home’ smart ecosystem strategy”.

We’re told the Munich R&D centre will “focus on performance vehicle projects, electric vehicle technology development, design innovation, customer orientation and advanced research”.

The news comes just three months after a Xiaomi SU7 Ultra broke the electric car Nürburgring lap record, completing the gruelling feat in 7:04.957 – beating the Porsche Taycan by more than three seconds. Later, a prototype car slashed this to 6:22.091 – making the Xiaomi SU7 the third fastest car to ever lap the complex 12.9-mile circuit.

Xiaomi used the opening of its new Munich base to reiterate its commitment to regions outside of its domestic market, claiming that it is currently preparing for its “entry to Europe in 2027”. UK-specific plans have not yet been disclosed.

The firm currently sells two models in China: the Tesla Model 3 rivalling Xiaomi SU7, and its YU7 sibling – an SUV model not dissimilar to the Tesla Model Y in shape or size.

Don’t worry if you can’t wait for Xiaomi to start selling cars in 2027, there are plenty of Chinese brands already making inroads in the UK. Check out our selection of the best MG, Omoda and Chery deals already available via the Auto Express Buy a Car service…