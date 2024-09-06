The countdown to the launch of Ferrari’s first electric car has begun, as the fabled marque’s most controversial model to date is slated to make its world debut in the summer of 2026.

It will represent the culmination of more than a decade of innovation in electrified vehicle technology by Ferrari. A journey that began in Formula One back in 2009, has yielded mind-boggling fast hybrid supercars along the way, and will finally bring us to this Ferrari EV.

The first EV to ever wear the legendary prancing horse is currently being referred to as the Ferrari Elettrica. There’s no point searching for a deep meaning or historical reference, because it simply means ‘electric’ in Italian and this isn’t the car's official name.

We’ve been told that the real name is not being revealed until next year either. Before that we’ll get a look at the interior of the Elettrica – or whatever it ends up being called – but to whet our appetites Ferrari allowed us to explore some of the key technology that features under the skin.

As you would expect of Ferrari, next to nothing will be off the shelf. The major components for the Elettrica have been developed in-house at Maranello, and will be manufactured by the company to ensure “peerless levels of performance and uniqueness that only Ferrari can offer.”