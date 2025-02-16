New BMW Vision Driving Experience previews all-electric M3, and we’ve been for a ride in it!

This is the BMW Vision Driving Experience: a rolling laboratory built solely, we’ve been told, to push the limits of the brand’s next-generation electric car platform and software. However, the only thing most people are going to see when they look at the gloriously maniacal saloon is a new BMW M3.

We can’t really blame them, because the Vision Driving Experience (or VDX as we’re going to call it from now on) is based on BMW’s Vision Neue Klasse concept that was revealed in 2023, and previews the design of the all-new 3 Series coming next year, as well as the next M3 due to arrive in 2027.

We also couldn’t help but notice that the flared wheelarches, aggressive front bumper with its speed annihilating splitter, sizable bootlid spoiler and illuminated kidney grilles are all elements that featured in our exclusive image of the genre-defining sports saloon’s next iteration.

The VDX even uses an all-electric, quad-motor powertrain, which we’ve known for some time will be available in the next M3 and have been told can deliver up to 1,341bhp – the equivalent of one megawatt of power. However, the M3 probably won’t have that much on tap, and it almost certainly won’t generate the same earth-shattering 18,000Nm of torque as the mad machine you see here.