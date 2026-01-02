Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Launch of BMW Alpina marks thrilling new era for German powerhouse

The arrival of 2026 sees Alpina officially integrated into BMW – and a host of exciting models are on the way

By:Alastair Crooks
2 Jan 2026
Alpina B3 Touring - front cornering

If you wanted all the pace of a BMW M car mixed with understated style, Alpina was always the go-to choice as an independent manufacturer. However, Alpina is now officially part of the BMW Group, thanks to the formation of BMW Alpina.

BMW’s acquisition of Alpina was finalised in March 2022, but it has only now taken full control after honouring the five-year agreement initially made between the two companies in 2020. In a statement, BMW said 2026 “marks the launch of BMW Alpina as an exclusive standalone brand under the BMW Group umbrella”. 

As part of the launch, the new BMW Alpina name will be carried on the rear of all models, with the lettering “inspired by the asymmetrical wordmark from the 1970s”, according to BMW. Notably, the BMW Alpina website doesn’t currently show the redesigned Alpina roundel that was unveiled in 2025. 

With a reputation built on taking range-topping BMWs and turning them into autobahn-busting cruisers with an eye on refinement and bespoke upgrades, it appears Alpina’s remit will largely remain the same as part of the Bavarian giant. 

“Key elements of the BMW Alpina brand are its unique balance of maximum performance and superior ride comfort, combined with hallmark driving characteristics. This is complemented by an exclusive portfolio of bespoke options and custom materials along with unmistakable details,” said BMW. 

The final Alpina was last year’s limited-edition B8 GT, based on the 8 Series Gran Coupe with BMW’s 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine tuned to put out 625bhp and 850Nm of torque. In true Alpina fashion, its unrestricted top speed means it topped out at 204mph, 14mph faster than the BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe – used examples of which are available on the Auto Express Buy a Car service

Alpina hasn’t yet produced an all-electric car, but now it’s formally integrated into BMW, it will surely be a matter of time before we see a pure EV from the Buchloe-based firm. In the meantime, we should expect Alpina-branded versions of BMW’s larger, more expensive offerings such as the all-new X5 and upcoming facelifted versions of the 7 Series and X7 

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

