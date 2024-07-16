New 2026 BMW X5 spied in its natural habitat – London’s South Kensington
BMW’s testing its new X5 in its toughest environment yet: High Street Kensington
We’re used to seeing all kinds of car brands testing their secret new models in the far north, or perhaps remote southern Spain, but what about West London? Not too concerned about being seen ahead of its reveal in a few months' time, the all-new BMW X5 has been doing the rounds in its harshest testing location yet, South Kensington.
This next-generation X5 will be revealed in mid-2026, where it will rival all corners of the high-end luxury SUV market. That’s because the latest X5 will have combustion, plug-in hybrid and electric powertrain options, and even a hydrogen fuel-cell in certain markets.
This will open the door to a huge cross section of rivals, including both ICE and electric versions of the Porsche Cayenne, Audi’s next-generation Q7, the heavily upgraded Mercedes GLE that’s due out in a couple of months, and the Range Rover Sport. Volvo’s luxurious EX90 is also in the BMW’s crosshairs, along with the sportier Polestar 3.
Why was a prototype X5 testing in London?
The answer to this question is a little less certain, especially given the prototype is from an earlier stage of development judging by its generic head and tail-lights. The most likely answer is that this mule is honing the X5’s autonomous-driving functions, taking in traffic and road-marking data that’s specific to London and other roads in the UK.
In context to the traffic around it, the new X5 looked big and wide, even compared with the Range Rover-sized London taxis that lumber around the British capital. We’ll have to wait until we see the X5 in its entirety later this year, but given the generally positive feedback on the Neue Klasse design language seen on the BMW iX3, the new X5 shouldn’t have any problems appealing to well heeled buyers in West London.
What powertrain options will the new BMW X5 have?
While the outgoing BMW X5 isn’t offered as an EV, we know the underpinnings support this tech; the current 5 Series is available with petrol, PHEV and electric powertrains, and the X5 – which will share a similar CLAR-based architecture – will follow suit.
Despite BMW largely phasing out diesel in its UK line-up, we expect the X5 to still be offered with its venerable 30d and 40d powertrains. A spokesperson said the maker has a “technologically open” approach to engines, and that “if the market wants diesel, [BMW] can provide it”. While the 5 Series doesn’t get a diesel engine in the UK, the latest X3 does – and the X5’s bigger body should see it follow its smaller SUV sibling.
When it comes to petrol engines, the sheer size will probably discount the use of four-cylinder power, with the base 40i using a six-cylinder layout with mild-hybrid assistance. A faster X5 M60i should be available soon after launch, with an X5 M coming later down the line – probably with the twin-turbo V8 plug-in hybrid powertrain from the M5.
Speaking of plug-in hybrid power, we can safely assume that the new X5 xDrive50e will lift the BMW 550e’s 449bhp petrol-electric powertrain completely unchanged. This should give the PHEV enough shove for 0-62mph in around 4.5 seconds.
Then there’s the EVs, which will be badged iX5. Again, using the i5 as a base, we can expect a standard eDrive40 model, bolstered by a faster iX5 M60. With around 335bhp, the cheaper of the two EVs will cover 0-62mph in just over six seconds, with the near-600bhp M60 slashing that to around four seconds flat. Expect plenty of trick chassis and suspension tech to keep the car’s inevitable mass in check.
The BMW iX5 Hydrogen will arrive after the rest of the X5 range and uses a fuel cell to produce power using liquid hydrogen. Poor infrastructure here in the UK will be a limiting factor, but the fuel type is promising because it offers low emissions while maintaining quick fill-ups – there’s no waiting for a battery to charge because the energy is produced using fuel in the car.
What do we know about the efficiency and running costs?
The X5 is set to be bigger than ever, so it’s not going to win any prizes for fuel economy or emissions. That said, by fitting at least mild-hybrid tech to all engines, we can expect competitive running costs across the board.
The diesels will be best for those covering big distances or towing trailers, but the long-range PHEVs should allow the new X5 xDrive50e to cover at least 50 miles without using a drop of fuel – possibly more if the firm finds a way of squeezing a slightly larger battery under the floor. For context, the 550e uses a 22.1kWh battery, for up to 62 miles of range.
The EVs will be more susceptible to the increased weight, yet given the i5 eDrive40 fitted with an 81.2kWh battery claims a maximum 357 miles of range, the larger, heavier X5 should comfortably exceed 300 miles on a charge. The more powerful M60 won’t go as far, but 250 miles should be possible as a bare minimum.
What is the BMW X5’s exterior and interior design like?
We’ve caught the new BMW X5 undergoing testing on many separate occasions now, and with the latest batch revealing lots of production-relevant details such as lighting, wheels and door handles, we have a good idea of what to expect.
With a little artistic licence, we can confidently peel back the camouflage for an accurate representation of what the firm’s next-generation SUV might look like – shown here by our exclusive images. The Neue Klasse-inspired front end is a given, with the two-prong daytime running lights giving the model a distinct signature at night.
The slim, upright kidney grilles will be an SUV styling trait going forward – as we’ve seen on the iX3 that was revealed at the Munich Motor Show in September – while the black panel that flanks them is expected to house a variety of cameras and sensors for the car’s myriad driver-assistance systems.
Overall, the X5 will adopt a more dynamic profile than before. There will be some clever optical trickery to disguise the car’s bulk, too – things like a wider track will help lower the roofline, at least visually, while a sloping back end should aid aerodynamics.
Big wheels and muscular haunches are all but a given, although note the lack of conventional door handles – as confirmed in the most recent spy pictures. Instead, the X5 will use tabs at the base of the B and C-pillars, much like you’ll find on the new Volvo EX60.
We expect the rear of the car to also be inspired by the iX3 and future 3 Series, featuring wide rear lights that don’t quite meet in the middle. Instead, BMW’s badge will sit proudly between them. Placing the number plate on the bumper allows for a low load lip, which should help boost practicality and ease of access to the large boot and rearmost seats.
We haven’t had much of a look inside, but we know that every new BMW will use the firm’s Panoramic iDrive infotainment system (more on that below) with a main screen complimented by a panel that runs along the base of the windscreen, spanning the entire width of the dashboard.
Otherwise, expect all the usual high-end materials and Veganza leather alternatives for the seats, dash and doors, plus tech extras such as upgraded stereos and a widescreen head-up display. Heated seats, steering wheels and even cup-holders are likely to feature, too.
What do we know about the infotainment system?
Panoramic iDrive will define BMW’s cabin architecture for every future model, as seen in the new iX3. The set-up will be expanded to fit the slightly wider X5, with a shallow screen running the width of the dash showing everything from speed, trip and range information directly ahead of the driver, to media and phone connectivity in the centre.
It’ll feature customisable widgets, and will be complimented by a large lower touchscreen, functioning as a conventional display and housing things like wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. BMW has confirmed it will not offer CarPlay Ultra on any of its models.
BMW’s lauded rotary iDrive controller won’t feature in the new X5, but as we found in the new iX3, this is no longer the pain it once was. Joern Freyer, vice president of user experience development at BMW, previously told us that usage of the console-mounted dial “dropped year by year” – largely due to the number of touch functions that the systems now employ.
How practical is the new BMW X5 and how big is the boot space?
While we’ve not yet had a chance to get up close and personal with the new X5, it’s all but certain to grow slightly over the outgoing model. The CLAR platform is scalable, but we know the i5 saloon and i5 Touring estate both measure just over five metres nose to tail – around 125mm longer than the existing, seven-seat X5.
By lengthening the wheelbase – possibly beyond three metres – the designers and engineers will open up more space inside the SUV, while also improving comfort over rough roads. As mentioned, however, it’s unlikely BMW will want to sacrifice anything when it comes to agility and handling; the implementation of trick technology and next-generation damping will play a big part here.
What safety tech does the new BMW X5 have?
The X5 will carry the mantle of being BMW’s most technologically advanced model until the all-new X7 arrives some time in 2027.
That means it’ll be fitted with a suite of driver-assistance systems, including semi-autonomous driving functions and the latest crash-avoidance tech. Expect it to be heavily integrated into the Panoramic iDrive layout, as well as the car’s head-up display.
How much will the new BMW X5 cost?
We’re still a long way away from BMW announcing the prices for the next-gen BMW X5.
Given the fact the current car starts from £74,280, it’s highly likely the new car will cost well in excess of £80k, even in its most basic form and will likely exceed the £100k mark for the top-spec version.
That would place the X5 in a similar ballpark to rivals that include the Range Rover Sport and Audi Q7. Huge savings can be found on both through our Buy A Car service, with almost £7,000 off a new Range Rover Sport and almost £9,000 off a new Audi Q7.
When will the new BMW X5 go on sale?
BMW has told us that it is gearing up to reveal the car towards the middle of this year, with the start of sales and delivery of customer cars due roughly six months later at the start of 2027.
The X5 is one of 40 new or revised BMWs set to be revealed by the end of 2027.
When will the Neue Klasse BMWs arrive?
iX3 (UK cars arriving now!)
The iX3 is the first of BMW’s Neue Klasse series, and it hasn’t disappointed. During our first drive in late 2025, we found it to be just as groundbreaking as we’d hoped. Its range, handling, interior design and quality, plus autonomous driver aids are all brilliantly resolved, and the model feels like a genuine step forward not just for BMW, but for the car world as a whole. We’ll be driving cars in the UK imminently, and expect it to be just as well sorted here as it was in Spain.
3 Series (Due: mid-2026)
Next up is the replacement for the big-selling 3 Series. It’ll be closely related to the iX3, with the same platform and powertrain tech, plus a similarly bold look. BMW will offer the new 3 with combustion engines and EV powertrains, setting new benchmarks for efficiency and range.
X5 (Due: mid/late-2026)
Unlike the smaller 3 Series and iX3, the new X5 will sit on the same platform as the old car, but with heavily updated tech. Powertrain options will include everything from petrol, diesel and hybrid, to EV and even – in some markets – a hydrogen fuel cell. Big interior updates will also feature.
5 Series LCI (Due: 2027)
The 5 Series only went on sale in 2023, so its facelift – or life-cycle impulse (LCI) in BMW speak – is still a little way off. Unlike most mid-life updates, the 5 Series is set to get a completely new look to pull it in line with the other Neue Klasse models; expect significant changes on the outside, plus a completely new interior.
X7 (Due: 2027)
The X5 will act as BMW’s tech flagship until its range-topping X7 arrives in 2027. By using the smaller SUV as a base, the X7 will finally be offered with plug-in and all-electric powertrains – something it has so far done without. And of course, it’ll look just like the other cars listed here, with a Neue Klasse face and fresh cabin layout.
