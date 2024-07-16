That would place the X5 in a similar ballpark to rivals that include the Range Rover Sport and Audi Q7. Huge savings can be found on both through our Buy A Car service, with almost £7,000 off a new Range Rover Sport and almost £9,000 off a new Audi Q7.

When will the new BMW X5 go on sale?

BMW has told us that it is gearing up to reveal the car towards the middle of this year, with the start of sales and delivery of customer cars due roughly six months later at the start of 2027.

The X5 is one of 40 new or revised BMWs set to be revealed by the end of 2027.

When will the Neue Klasse BMWs arrive?

iX3 (UK cars arriving now!)

The iX3 is the first of BMW’s Neue Klasse series, and it hasn’t disappointed. During our first drive in late 2025, we found it to be just as groundbreaking as we’d hoped. Its range, handling, interior design and quality, plus autonomous driver aids are all brilliantly resolved, and the model feels like a genuine step forward not just for BMW, but for the car world as a whole. We’ll be driving cars in the UK imminently, and expect it to be just as well sorted here as it was in Spain.

3 Series (Due: mid-2026)

Next up is the replacement for the big-selling 3 Series. It’ll be closely related to the iX3, with the same platform and powertrain tech, plus a similarly bold look. BMW will offer the new 3 with combustion engines and EV powertrains, setting new benchmarks for efficiency and range.

X5 (Due: mid/late-2026)

Unlike the smaller 3 Series and iX3, the new X5 will sit on the same platform as the old car, but with heavily updated tech. Powertrain options will include everything from petrol, diesel and hybrid, to EV and even – in some markets – a hydrogen fuel cell. Big interior updates will also feature.

5 Series LCI (Due: 2027)

The 5 Series only went on sale in 2023, so its facelift – or life-cycle impulse (LCI) in BMW speak – is still a little way off. Unlike most mid-life updates, the 5 Series is set to get a completely new look to pull it in line with the other Neue Klasse models; expect significant changes on the outside, plus a completely new interior.

X7 (Due: 2027)

The X5 will act as BMW’s tech flagship until its range-topping X7 arrives in 2027. By using the smaller SUV as a base, the X7 will finally be offered with plug-in and all-electric powertrains – something it has so far done without. And of course, it’ll look just like the other cars listed here, with a Neue Klasse face and fresh cabin layout.

