Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Hydrogen filling stations needed as UK urged to follow Europe’s lead

Manufacturers believe the UK’s lack of hydrogen filling stations could negatively effect the transport sector

By:Chris Rosamond
6 Jun 2025
BMW iX5 Hydrogen - fill up

The UK Government must support the development of a European-style Hydrogen filling station network and give drivers a genuine alternative to battery-powered EVs, say car makers frustrated by a lack of progress in the development of hydrogen fuelling options.

Speaking at a ‘Hydrogen Summit’ organised by BMW on 6 June, David Wong, the head of technology and innovation at the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, said the UK requires the same sort of policy ambition as the EC. Across the channel, the European Commission has mandated that by 2030 there should be at least one Hydrogen filling station every 120 miles on all major routes, and in all towns with a population of 100,000 or more. “What gets regulated, gets done”, said Wong, at the same time calling for the Government to ditch the expensive car road tax supplement for all zero-emission vehicles, whether hydrogen or battery powered.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Europe’s backing for a hydrogen fuelling network has encouraged BMW to commit to launching its first hydrogen fuel-cell-powered production model in 2028, but currently the UK won’t be on the list of countries where it’s sold. 

Also speaking at the summit, BMW’s head of Hydrogen tech, Dr Jürgen Guldner, warned: “We sincerely hope that the infrastructure will develop further because right now in the UK it’s not in any condition where it would make sense to launch such a vehicle. “Hopefully in the next few years, development will pick up and there will be more hydrogen fueling stations that would allow a market introduction,” he said.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

With BMW absent from the market, UK car drivers will in theory have access to only two hydrogen vehicles, the Toyota Mirai and new Hyundai Nexo. The reality is that sales of both will be effectively limited to corporate customers with their own hydrogen fuelling resources.

Yet according to Guldner, there’s a broad potential market for hydrogen-fuelled cars, particularly among high-mileage drivers and those living in cities without access to off-street parking.

“We get a lot of feedback from real people saying a battery car does not work for me,” he says. “Maybe they don't have electric charging at home, maybe they are on the road a lot and don't want to depend on charging stops. Even if we can get them down to 20 minutes at some point, we still have a (charge point) infrastructure issue. We have issues like trailering (towing), and obviously cold weather conditions where a battery car basically has to be warmed up by using the energy in the battery. Whereas in a fuel cell car, you don't lose any range.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

In spite of these issues, the UK government’s approach to passenger car decarbonisation is focused entirely on a forced transition to battery electric cars, supported by the Climate Change Committee (CCC), a body of environmental scientists charged with advising the government on net zero strategy. The CCC has repeatedly stated it sees no place for hydrogen in road transport, an approach some car makers say is short-sighted, and could actually slow the journey to net zero if a proportion of consumers choose to stick with ICE rather than battery-electric vehicles.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

According to Wong, the government must be more open-minded: “Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles are not the enemy to batteries. Battery-electric vehicles are not the enemy to hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles,” he says. “The common enemy is carbon and fossil fuels, and that is why we think the two are complementary, and that demands technological openness and, for vehicle manufacturers investing in both of these technologies, commitment to a multi-pathway approach.” 

BMW iX5 Hydrogen - full up close up

Jon Hunt, Senior Manager Hydrogen Transformation, Toyota GB, also spoke at the summit to affirm that view. “When it comes down to vehicles,” he said, “our role is to provide customers with choice. They can make decisions that best suit themselves.

Advertisement - Article continues below

“What we can't have is people dismissing technologies which are there to enable us all. So I would request that people respect the fact that bringing these technologies to market is for the benefit of all, and our job as an automotive manufacturer is to be able to make them accessible and usable for our customers.”

Can hydrogen HGVs kickstart a transition to fuel-cell cars?

Having had around a dozen hydrogen filling stations a few years ago, but just one publicly accessible location today, the UK is not currently a good place to consider marketing or buying a hydrogen-fuelled car.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Europe’s drive to introduce a viable hydrogen filling station network revolves around demand for the fuel for fuel-cell-powered heavy goods EVs, because in many cases truck operators say they can’t do the work required of them using battery-powered vehicles. So while the UK’s first flowering of hydrogen filling stations for cars has quietly disappeared, it’s not that the interest has disappeared with it, but the pathway has changed.

That’s because a hydrogen filling station can be viable even if it’s used by only a handful of trucks per day, whereas it might require hundreds of hydrogen cars visiting daily to be profitable. However, once installed for trucks, hydrogen infrastructure is ready at the roadside for cars to use too, potentially resolving a ‘chicken and egg’ situation confronting hydrogen fuel cells today.

Advertisement - Article continues below

A recent Road Haulage Association (RHA) survey here in the UK revealed that while 12 per cent of HGV operators want to introduce hydrogen-fuelled trucks and buses within the next five years - and believe the vehicles will be available to enable them to do so - a third of truck operators and nearly two-thirds of coach operators think the UK won’t have a refuelling network to support their ambitions. As a result, the RHA says that without rapid Government intervention to speed hydrogen delivery - and a raft of other measures - the road transport sector simply cannot meet UK net zero targets. 

This too flies in the face of advice to the Government from the Climate Change Committee, which sees ‘no role for hydrogen in road transport’. So should the CCC have less influence over the government’s transport agenda?

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Chris Jackson is CEO of Protium, a hydrogen infrastructure SME that is leading on the government-backed project HyHaul project, which will see 30 fuel-cell trucks operating on the M4 corridor supported by three new filling stations by 2026.

“I think a lot of people are concerned that if you see battery electric vehicles as effectively not being able to do all the things that people want to do, that just creates a delay in the move away from fossil fuels as people wait for technology that will allow them to decarbonise,” he says. “I don’t think the CCC sees a role (for hydrogen) partly because they’re not seeing vehicles on the road with demand picking up, but also because they’re looking at 33 million vehicles and figuring how to convert the bulk of that.
“Many people would say even if 20 or 15 per cent of passenger vehicles go hydrogen, that's still a customer segment that wouldn't otherwise be able to decarbonize with battery electric, that needs a product.

Jackson is also concerned about a strategy that puts all the UK’s transport solutions at the mercy of global forces: “If you close out all out technology pathways and the only option left for people is bad, because CNG (compressed natural gas) is out, HVO (hydrogenated vegetable oil) is out, hydrogen’s out, you're basically betting the entire hopes of the largest-emitting sector in the UK, which is transport, on one technology which is batteries, on a supply chain that is predominantly in China. And from a political perspective, a national economic perspective, a broad society perspective, how comfortable are we betting the house on that?”

Now you can buy a car through our network of top dealers around the UK. Search for the latest deals…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Chris Rosamond
Current affairs and features editor

Chris covers all aspects of motoring life for Auto Express. Over a long career he has contributed news and car reviews to brands such as Autocar, WhatCar?, PistonHeads, Goodwood and The Motor Trader.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Electric car batteries: all about EV battery tech present and future
BMW solid state battery

Electric car batteries: all about EV battery tech present and future

Batteries are the most complex part of an electric car, but how do they work?
News
27 May 2025
Solid-state batteries are almost here! BMW tests tech in i7 prototype
BMW i7 prototype with solid state battery - front 3/4

Solid-state batteries are almost here! BMW tests tech in i7 prototype

Company is well on the way to delivering groundbreaking tech, which has been developed in collaboration with technical partner Solid Power
News
22 May 2025
Nissan could ditch pure-petrol power in the UK to avoid big ZEV fines
Nissan Juke - left cornering

Nissan could ditch pure-petrol power in the UK to avoid big ZEV fines

New boss suggests it makes sense to kill higher-CO2 petrol engines in favour of hybrids and EVs
News
21 May 2025
Electric cars are not the only green solution, says Porsche
Porsche Taycan - main image

Electric cars are not the only green solution, says Porsche

As a pioneer of sustainable eFuels, Porsche thinks EVs are not the only option when it comes to achieving climate goals
News
14 May 2025

Most Popular

New Kia Sportage breaks cover and it’s sleeker than ever
Kia Sportage - front

New Kia Sportage breaks cover and it’s sleeker than ever

Full specification and details have been announced for the UK version of Kia’s big-selling mid-size SUV
News
4 Jun 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Get the Range Rover look for (a lot) less with the Jaecoo 7 for £244 a month
Jaecoo 7 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Get the Range Rover look for (a lot) less with the Jaecoo 7 for £244 a month

Jaecoo is another Chinese brand that has recently arrived in the UK, and its 7 SUV has made a bit of a splash. It’s our Deal of the Day for 3 June.
News
3 Jun 2025
Nissan Qashqai alternatives: cars you could buy instead of Nissan’s big-selling SUV
Nissan Qashqai alternatives - header image

Nissan Qashqai alternatives: cars you could buy instead of Nissan’s big-selling SUV

The Nissan Qashqai has been a hit since the first generation launched in 2006, but if it’s not quite your cup of tea, we’ve rounded up the best of the…
Best cars & vans
3 Jun 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content