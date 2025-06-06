Hydrogen filling stations needed as UK urged to follow Europe’s lead

The UK Government must support the development of a European-style Hydrogen filling station network and give drivers a genuine alternative to battery-powered EVs, say car makers frustrated by a lack of progress in the development of hydrogen fuelling options.

Speaking at a ‘Hydrogen Summit’ organised by BMW on 6 June, David Wong, the head of technology and innovation at the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, said the UK requires the same sort of policy ambition as the EC. Across the channel, the European Commission has mandated that by 2030 there should be at least one Hydrogen filling station every 120 miles on all major routes, and in all towns with a population of 100,000 or more. “What gets regulated, gets done”, said Wong, at the same time calling for the Government to ditch the expensive car road tax supplement for all zero-emission vehicles, whether hydrogen or battery powered.

Europe’s backing for a hydrogen fuelling network has encouraged BMW to commit to launching its first hydrogen fuel-cell-powered production model in 2028, but currently the UK won’t be on the list of countries where it’s sold.

Also speaking at the summit, BMW’s head of Hydrogen tech, Dr Jürgen Guldner, warned: “We sincerely hope that the infrastructure will develop further because right now in the UK it’s not in any condition where it would make sense to launch such a vehicle. “Hopefully in the next few years, development will pick up and there will be more hydrogen fueling stations that would allow a market introduction,” he said.