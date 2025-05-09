At the front end, it looks like the new X7 will continue with the split headlight design that appears on the current car and the 7 Series limousine flagship. Here we can see a chunky headlight cluster below a thin LED strip. In the middle, there’s a vertical kidney grille arrangement – we’ll have to wait and see if this merges into the headlights, as per the Neue Klasse concept models.

Also visible are some tabs on top of the doors to the side, which is something we’ve seen on other prototype BMWs, including the next-generation X5. At the rear, the design is less radical, with a quad-tip exhaust system on this car suggesting it could be a hot M50 or M60 variant, plus an overhanging roof spoiler.

Underneath, the new X7 is expected to sit on a revised version of BMW’s existing Cluster Architecture (CLAR). This platform is able to cater to both internal-combustion and pure-electric powertrains. While BMW hasn’t suggested the new X7 will gain a pure-electric variant, the German firm has at least trademarked the ‘iX7’ nameplate.

An all-electric iX7 wouldn’t be too surprising, however, given that BMW is in the process of creating EV variants of its core models. The Neue Klasse programme will see the introduction of the X3-sized iX3 first, followed by the all-electric ‘i3’ 3 Series and at a later stage an electric ‘i1’ 1 Series.

It’s possible the electric components for the iX7 could be taken from the i7. Powering the CLAR-underpinned i7 is a 105.7kWh battery with three different power outputs – a single-motor rear-wheel-drive 449bhp unit, a dual-motor four-wheel-drive 537bhp version and a top-rung dual-motor with 650bhp.

Given the X7 is an SUV, we’d expect only the dual-motor all-wheel-drive layouts to be offered.

