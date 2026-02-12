Don’t leave the vehicle unattended with the engine running – that’s the advice from BMW following the recall of 25,000 cars in the UK. The recall has been triggered after BMW engineers discovered problems with starter motors that can potentially cause them to catch fire.

Due to what BMW describes as a “manufacturing defect”, the magnetic switch in the starter motor utilised in 11 different BMW models across several generations is said to be prone to increased wear. This, the Munich-based brand warns, can prevent the engine from starting.

The real issue, however, is that “a short circuit in the magnetic switch cannot be ruled out. Consequently, this may cause local overheating in the starter. In the worst case, this can lead to a vehicle fire,” says BMW.

Advertisement - Article continues below

In total, this issue affects 24,732 cars in the UK and a further 197 in Ireland; German publication, Kfz-Betrieb, recently reported, after speaking with a BMW spokesperson, that the total number of recalled cars worldwide could be as high as 575,000.

The cars affected were manufactured between July 2020 and July 2022 and include the following models:

BMW tells Auto Express that it is currently working with the DVLA in order to obtain the postal addresses of those owners affected and will be sending out letters outlining next steps to address the issue. Those concerned can contact their dealer or utilise BMW’s recall checker tool on its website.

In the meantime, BMW advises that any potential fires should be detectable through the smell or appearance of smoke emanating from the car while driving or walking away from the vehicle. The firm also warns against leaving affected cars’ engines running while they are unattended.

Get even more from Auto Express, follow our channels...

• Google

• Reddit

• Whatsapp