Skip advert
New BMW iX4 to offer colossal 500-mile range and rakish looks

BMW’s SAV, or Sports Activity Vehicle, has been reborn for its Neue Klasse generation

By:Jordan Katsianis
12 Nov 2025
BMW iX4 - front 3/4 parked6

A niche that BMW invented is being brought into the 21st century with the German brand spotted putting a new coupé-SUV crossover through development testing. This new model, possibly called the iX4, will join the groundbreaking iX3 as part of the ‘Neue Klasse’ era, sharing many of its key technical elements underneath a sleeker body. 

As one of many new BMWs due in the next 36 months, we suspect this one will arrive in late 2026 or early 2027, with pricing slightly higher than its more upright iX3 counterparts, at around £65,000. 

The German brand coined the Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) phrase in 1999 when the original BMW X5 was launched. It was given to SUV-style cars that prioritised on-road performance rather than off-road prowess.

While these latest prototypes are still heavily camouflaged, the similarities between this future iX4 and the current iX3 are clear. They share the same new design language that’s being applied to all future BMW road cars, which simplifies the exterior design and makes it look more futuristic.

This is evident at the front, which includes the ‘Neue Klasse’ nose that’s been brought across from the iX3 largely intact. While the illuminated panels that integrate the headlights will be shared, there is a good chance that BMW will change the lower bumper for something sportier. 

But the roofline is where the cars differ more dramatically. In place of a relatively boxy and upright cabin, the iX4 will feature something far more streamlined. The sloping rear glass creates a distinct new hatchback, finishing in a small lip spoiler at the edge of the tailgate. This is a similar look to BMW’s iX2, only the larger canvas could make the iX4 look even more dramatic and aggressive. 

This also makes the BMW iX4 look longer in pictures, although its final stance will vary when seen in the flesh and depending on which wheels are fitted. These prototypes feature both the 22-inch wheel designs we’ve so far seen on the iX3. 

The sloping roofline will yield other benefits, too, because there’s a good chance this lower body will also feature a reduced co-efficient of drag. This could help the iX4 be even more efficient than the SUV, which already posts a range figure of up to 500 miles depending on the wheel size. 

BMW iX4 - rear 3/46

A range of powertrains should be available on the new iX4, but as it stands only one Neue Klass 50 xDrive option has been revealed. As it stands, this layout features a dual-motor set-up with a peak power of 469bhp, fed from a 108kWh battery pack. The 0-62mph sprint is dispatched in 4.9 seconds, a figure the iX4 should match. 

However, it’s the iX4’s range and charging performance which could lift it above the competition. Along with the potential 500-plus mile range, charging is also excellent, with a maximum DC rate of 400kW. This will top up the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in around 21 minutes and add 200-230 miles of range in just 10 minutes. 

Beyond this powertrain, we know that BMW M is also working on its own ultra-high performance version that will no doubt be available in the iX4’s sleeker bodyshell. 

But the iX4 won’t just be groundbreaking under the skin, because it will also feature BMW’s latest-generation interior and user-interface designs. Just like all future BMWs, a clever Panoramic iDrive display will be integrated at the base of the windscreen that takes the place of a traditional driver’s instrument cluster. This is paired with a trapezoidal touchscreen  that’s tapered towards the driver and handles all the main controls. 

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

