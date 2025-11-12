But the roofline is where the cars differ more dramatically. In place of a relatively boxy and upright cabin, the iX4 will feature something far more streamlined. The sloping rear glass creates a distinct new hatchback, finishing in a small lip spoiler at the edge of the tailgate. This is a similar look to BMW’s iX2, only the larger canvas could make the iX4 look even more dramatic and aggressive.

This also makes the BMW iX4 look longer in pictures, although its final stance will vary when seen in the flesh and depending on which wheels are fitted. These prototypes feature both the 22-inch wheel designs we’ve so far seen on the iX3.

The sloping roofline will yield other benefits, too, because there’s a good chance this lower body will also feature a reduced co-efficient of drag. This could help the iX4 be even more efficient than the SUV, which already posts a range figure of up to 500 miles depending on the wheel size.

A range of powertrains should be available on the new iX4, but as it stands only one Neue Klass 50 xDrive option has been revealed. As it stands, this layout features a dual-motor set-up with a peak power of 469bhp, fed from a 108kWh battery pack. The 0-62mph sprint is dispatched in 4.9 seconds, a figure the iX4 should match.

However, it’s the iX4’s range and charging performance which could lift it above the competition. Along with the potential 500-plus mile range, charging is also excellent, with a maximum DC rate of 400kW. This will top up the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in around 21 minutes and add 200-230 miles of range in just 10 minutes.

Beyond this powertrain, we know that BMW M is also working on its own ultra-high performance version that will no doubt be available in the iX4’s sleeker bodyshell.

But the iX4 won’t just be groundbreaking under the skin, because it will also feature BMW’s latest-generation interior and user-interface designs. Just like all future BMWs, a clever Panoramic iDrive display will be integrated at the base of the windscreen that takes the place of a traditional driver’s instrument cluster. This is paired with a trapezoidal touchscreen that’s tapered towards the driver and handles all the main controls.

