Ferrari has confirmed its iconic, naturally aspirated V12 isn’t going anywhere. Instead, the brand’s signature engine will continue to evolve so it can comply with emissions regulations, but could also deliver even more power.

The news was revealed by Ernesto Lasalandra, Ferrari’s chief research and development officer, during the company’s 2025 Capital Markets Day conference. He also confirmed that the mighty twin-turbo V6 and V8 engines will be made to meet emissions standards.

Lasalandra said: “The internal combustion [engine] has always been part of our DNA. We will continue to offer them across our product portfolio and bring innovations onto V6, V8 and V12 engines, by keeping on increasing the specific power [output].”

Specific power, if you’re not familiar with the term, is a measurement of an engine’s performance that compares its power output to its weight. So Ferrari could be tweaking its engines to get a few extra horses out of them, or managing to get the same amount of power from a smaller capacity. We’ll have to wait and see exactly what it has planned.

Based on a diagram in Lasalandra’s presentation, the V8 and V12 engines will receive slight increases in their specific power output over the next few years. However the V6 – which Ferrari uses in its Le Mans-winning 499P race car and the new F80 hypercar – looks to be in line for a significant boost.