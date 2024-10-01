Ferrari 12Cilindri review

Is the Ferrari 12Cilindri a good car?

The Ferrari 12Cilindri is an amazing car, of course it is. On the one hand it is an insanely fast and engaging, if slightly old-school V12 sports car – with all the noise, drama and raw performance you’d expect. But at the same time it’s also a refined, supremely luxurious GT car; one that’s been designed to cross continents at a canter while cosseting its two occupants in unrivalled style and comfort.

As such, it covers a lot of bases and provides a unique range of abilities under just one roof. Its science fiction-meets-seventies styling might not be to all tastes, and its price will make it unattainable for most, but for the few who can afford it, there is nothing else like the 12Cilindri. If it ends up being the last of its kind – and it probably will – it will be some note to go out on for the Ferrari V12 GT car. And there have been some pretty good ones over the years.

Key specs Fuel type Petrol Body style 2-door coupe Powertrain 6.5-litre V12, rear wheel-drive Safety Brake, lane & parking assist; distance cruise, alarm Warranty 4-year with 7-year free servicing

How much does the Ferrari 12Cilindri cost?

We don’t usually talk specifics here (prices are always subject to change, after all) but for such a unique and spellbinding car, we’ll make an exception.

The Ferrari 12Cilindri costs £336,500 – or £366,500 if you’d prefer a Spider. Either way, this is one of those rare cars whose price is (almost) of no consequence to those seriously in the market for one. The VAT alone is £60k (in the UK), and if you wish to extend the four-year warranty to five years that will cost another £6,020. Basically, if you have to ask, you can’t afford it.