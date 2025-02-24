New Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider review: a sensational open-top GT

Verdict

With the 12Cilindri Spider, Ferrari can legitimately lay claim to creating the greatest open-top GT car that (quite a lot of) money can buy. Viewed from almost any aspect - from its straight-line performance, its astonishing brakes, the incredible handling that balances with eerily capable ride comfort - the 812 resoundingly delivers on all of the qualities you’d hope for from a V12 Ferrari. There is one small, but significant exception though, and that’s the engine note. It still sounds thrilling, but the latest emissions regs mean it doesn’t sound as divine as its predecessors.

It's lucky that Italian is such a beautiful language, because it’s fair to say that when it comes to naming their cars, the Italian brands aren’t the most creative. While many of those names sound evocative in the native tongue - Maserati Quattroporte, for example - the ‘four-door’ doesn't have quite the same ring to it, and we doubt the Fiat ‘‘Well Done’ would've been quite so successful from a British brand.

And Ferrari isn’t immune from some very literal naming either. This, the 12Cilindri, is the most recent example. Somehow “doh-di-chee chill-in-dree” sounds a lot more exciting than “12 cylinder”.

This is the Spider variant, literally lifting the lid off the superb V12 machine that we first sampled in Berlinetta form back in October. And losing its roof hasn’t dented its spectacular presence on the road.