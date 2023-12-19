New McLaren GTS arrives to make grand touring more comfortable, and faster!

McLaren’s most comfort-oriented model has been given a light refresh for 2024, beckoning a name change from GT to GTS along the way.

The two-seater, mid-engined layout has not changed dramatically, nor has its V8 powertrain. But McLaren is adamant that its unique approach to a long-distance cruiser has been improved through a range of subtle tweaks. Available to order now, the new McLaren GTS will reach customers in early 2024.

Key elements of the GTS remain. Building off the central carbon-fibre tub-style chassis sits two aluminium subframes – one holding the front suspension and the other cradling the engine, transmission and rear suspension.

The 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine has been tweaked to produce an extra 15bhp (now 626bhp), with peak torque rated at 630Nm. The engine is connected to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission powering the rear wheels through McLaren’s Brake Steer system that negates the need for a traditional limited slip-differential.

The double wishbone suspension is fitted as standard with McLaren’s Proactive Damper Control system, which uses a combination of springs and adaptive dampers with standard anti-roll bars. This is not, mind, the fully active Proactive Chassis Control system that hydraulically cross-links the dampers and does away with anti-roll bars as in new 750S.

While this is not a traditional technical blueprint for a grand tourer, this ultra-lightweight construction means the GTS sheds 10kg (now 1,520kg) from its predecessor. As a result, performance is even more impressive, reaching 62mph in 3.2 seconds and 124mph in 8.9 seconds. Top speed stands at 203mph.

The brakes are carbon ceramic as standard, with 390mm front and 380mm rear discs gripped by six and four-piston calipers respectively.

Changes to the exterior styling are limited to a subtly tweaked front bumper and trim elements, plus a fresh set of alloy wheels. There’s also new colour and trim options inside, with a focus on retaining a clean interior matched to top-quality materials. It also retains the optional electrochromic glass roof that can be tinted on demand.

Despite the mid-engined layout, the GT still offers a reasonable amount of luggage space, with front and rear boots as well as some storage behind the seats. Total cargo space stands at 570 litres.

