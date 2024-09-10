New £336,500 Ferrari 12Cilindri has Aston Martin Vanquish in crosshairs

Prices for the new Ferrari 12Cilindri start from £336,500, or £366,500 if you want the convertible Spider version.

The new Aston Martin Vanquish, which also features a V12 engine, is priced from around £333,000, putting the two rivals within spitting distance of each other.

However, while the Aston Martin uses a pair of turbochargers, and Lamborghini’s latest models have hybrid assistance, the Ferrari 12Cilindri sticks with traditional natural aspiration. Its 6.5-litre V12 produces 818bhp and 678Nm of torque, and revs to an astonishing 9,500rpm. And it manages to meet Europe’s latest emissions standards.

Power is sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. According to Ferrari, 0-62mph takes 2.9 seconds, 0-124mph in 7.9 seconds and the top speed is more than 210mph.

Standard equipment includes 21-inch wheels, carbon-ceramic brakes, rear-wheel steering system, Ferrari’s side-slip control, a front end lift system, 16-inch fully digital instrument display, 10.2-inch central touchscreen, wireless smartphone charger, lane-keep assist, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Fans of al fresco motoring have the choice of the 12Cilindri Spider, which has a folding metal roof that takes just 14 seconds to open or close, and can be operated at up to 28mph.

There’s also an enormous options list, which includes everything from a heated steering wheel (£840) and adding the classic ‘Scuderia Ferrari’ to the front wings (£1,231), to carbon fibre engine covers (£7,726) and Daytona racing bucket seats (£9,517).

There are myriad customisation options when it comes to paint colours and liveries. Indeed, you can choose your own ‘special colour on demand’, which costs £39,624.

