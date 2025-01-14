Auto Express can confirm Skoda’s new flagship SUV, the Peaq, will be unveiled in June, almost four years after the brand previewed the all-electric seven-seat range-topper with its bold Vision 7S concept.

The Peaq will embody everything its maker is known for, taken to a new level, with a focus on space, practicality and comfort, and, of course, it’ll be packed with Simply Clever features designed to make life easier – as well as set this car apart from its rivals.

Johannes Neft, board member for technical development at Skoda has also revealed to Auto Express the Peaq will use a new and improved version of the Volkswagen Group’s tried-and-test MEB platform that underpins the Skoda Elroq and Enyaq, plus about a dozen other EVs.

He said until now this particular variation of the MEB architecture has only been used in China, and will be introduced to Europe by the Peaq, but details about exactly what advancements this new technology will offer remain tightly under wraps.

The name Peaq was chosen to reflect the innovations that will feature on the flagship model and its position at the top of the range. It also marks a new generation of electric vehicles for Skoda, ditching the E-led names so far seen on the Enyaq and Elroq, as well as the forthcoming Epiq crossover that’s also due to be revealed this summer.