Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Skoda Octavia, Fabia and Kamiq all in line for new hybrid tech

Skoda is working to keep its combustion cars feeling fresh for customers that don’t feel the need to go EV just yet

By:Ellis Hyde
29 Jan 2026
Skoda Octavia UK - front cornering

Right now Skoda has just two hybrids in its line-up, but that number is set to rapidly expand, because Auto Express has learned the brand is planning to add hybrid power to more of its best-selling models, including the Octavia, Fabia and Kamiq, to keep them feeling fresh.

Advertisement - Article continues below

In an interview with Auto Express, Skoda’s technical development boss Johannes Neft explained that the new Octavia is in line to receive the brand-new full-hybrid system that’s being introduced by the Mk2 Volkswagen T-Roc later this year, and should also feature in the next-generation Skoda Karoq that we revealed might be coming soon. 

This set-up pairs a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with an e-motor that can provide pure-electric driving “in urban traffic”. We’re told the full-hybrid version of the new T-Roc emits just 100g/km of CO2 and is 15 per cent more efficient than the equivalent mild-hybrid, which if true for the Octavia could see it return upwards of 65mpg.

Sales and marketing boss Martin Jahn confirmed that the Octavia will also be available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain once again. Presumably this will be the same one as Skoda’s Superb Estate iV and Kodiaq iV, which are both available through our Buy A Car service and offer nearly 90 miles of pure-electric range from a 25.7kWh battery that’s paired with a 1.5-litre petrol engine. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Hybrid power is also going to be added to Skoda’s smaller petrol-powered cars, the Fabia supermini, Kamiq compact SUV and Scala family hatchback. Last year, the trio accounted for nearly a third of the brand’s sales worldwide, but were due to be retired by 2027 because of tougher emissions regulations. Now though, they’re going to be sticking around past 2030. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The new hybrid tech is likely to be added at the same time as the three models receive some styling and spec upgrades, which Skoda CEO Klaus Zellmer told us about last year. “You can’t just extend the lifecycle and think nobody will realise the age,” the boss said. “They're making good money and they’re a vital part of our line-up.”

Auto Express recently revealed that Volkswagen is developing new hybrid powertrains for the Polo supermini, including both mild-hybrid and full-hybrid set-ups, and it will be these that make their way into Skoda’s trio of small cars.

Skoda Kamiq - front cornering

This sharing of hybrid technology is possible because all of the cars we’ve mentioned here are based on versions of the Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform. “The MQB platform is still fantastic,” Jahn declared. “I don't think that there is anything better on the market and I don’t see any other competitor bringing anything new and better in the ICE world.”

He added: “With some design uplifts and with some technological improvements, such as hybridisation, we can keep the MQB going for quite some time.

“We are still waiting for [the EU’s] new rules for CO2 and what happens after 2035, and that will basically determine how much we will invest into the combustion-engine cars. But they are still very very popular and we are quite happy about the volume. So we will run them as long as the customers want them, as long as it's legally possible and as long as it's financially viable for us.”

Don't miss out! See more of Auto Express in your Google Top Stories. Click here...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Skoda Peaq 7-seater will arrive in June, thanks to a little help from XPeng
New Skoda Peaq - name teaser

New Skoda Peaq 7-seater will arrive in June, thanks to a little help from XPeng

The all-electric Skoda Kodiaq alternative will focus on three things: space, practicality and comfort
News
29 Jan 2026
Best diesel cars 2026
Best diesel cars - header image, January 2026 update

Best diesel cars 2026

Diesel power strikes a balance between performance and fuel economy, and these are the best diesel cars you can buy today
Best cars & vans
23 Jan 2026
What cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full list with our best (and worst) picks
Electric car charging mega test - Renault 5 front angled

What cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full list with our best (and worst) picks

More than 40 electric cars are now eligible for a Government-funded discount. Which should you go for from the ever-growing list?
News
16 Jan 2026
Best new car deals 2026: Wallet-pleasing offers available right now
Best new car deals January 2026

Best new car deals 2026: Wallet-pleasing offers available right now

Fancy a brand new car and want to pay for it monthly, but don’t know where to start? We’ve scoured the market for the very best offers available right…
Best cars & vans
6 Jan 2026

Most Popular

Jaguar Land Rover on brink of deal to build Chinese cars in Britain
New Chery Tiggo 9 2025 UK review - head on

Jaguar Land Rover on brink of deal to build Chinese cars in Britain

A deal between the British and Chinese brands could see Chery models built using spare JLR capacity
News
29 Jan 2026
Meet Renault’s new SUV: a Dacia Duster but not as we know it…
Renault Duster - front

Meet Renault’s new SUV: a Dacia Duster but not as we know it…

Posher inside and out and with more headroom, welcome to the upside down world of the Indian Duster
News
26 Jan 2026
The petrol hot hatch isn't dead yet! VW Golf GTI and R to live on
Volkswagen Golf GTI - front corner tracking, low

The petrol hot hatch isn't dead yet! VW Golf GTI and R to live on

Volkswagen is developing the EA888 2.0-litre turbo engine for new emissions regs, meaning new hot hatches are in the works
News
27 Jan 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content