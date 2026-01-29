Skoda Octavia, Fabia and Kamiq all in line for new hybrid tech

Hybrid power is also going to be added to Skoda’s smaller petrol-powered cars, the Fabia supermini, Kamiq compact SUV and Scala family hatchback. Last year, the trio accounted for nearly a third of the brand’s sales worldwide, but were due to be retired by 2027 because of tougher emissions regulations. Now though, they’re going to be sticking around past 2030.

The new hybrid tech is likely to be added at the same time as the three models receive some styling and spec upgrades, which Skoda CEO Klaus Zellmer told us about last year. “You can’t just extend the lifecycle and think nobody will realise the age,” the boss said. “They're making good money and they’re a vital part of our line-up.”

Auto Express recently revealed that Volkswagen is developing new hybrid powertrains for the Polo supermini, including both mild-hybrid and full-hybrid set-ups, and it will be these that make their way into Skoda’s trio of small cars.

This sharing of hybrid technology is possible because all of the cars we’ve mentioned here are based on versions of the Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform. “The MQB platform is still fantastic,” Jahn declared. “I don't think that there is anything better on the market and I don’t see any other competitor bringing anything new and better in the ICE world.”

He added: “With some design uplifts and with some technological improvements, such as hybridisation, we can keep the MQB going for quite some time.

“We are still waiting for [the EU’s] new rules for CO2 and what happens after 2035, and that will basically determine how much we will invest into the combustion-engine cars. But they are still very very popular and we are quite happy about the volume. So we will run them as long as the customers want them, as long as it's legally possible and as long as it's financially viable for us.”

