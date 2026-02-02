Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Some Chinese car brands are doomed to disappear, warns Skoda boss

Skoda’s sales and marketing boss warns “there will be a consolidation” of the number of Chinese car brands around

By:Ellis Hyde
2 Feb 2026
Skoda Kodiaq - front cornering

Skoda is warning car buyers that some of the Chinese brands that have come to the UK and Europe in the past few years are not going to survive, which could leave owners in the lurch when the weakest of the bunch disappear.

Approximately one in 10 new cars sold in Britain last year was by a Chinese brand such as BYD, Chery, Jaecoo or Geely, and that ratio is only expected to increase when more marques like Zeekr and Denza arrive on our shores in 2026.

Advertisement - Article continues below

However, in an interview with Auto Express, Skoda’s board member for sales and marketing Martin Jahn warned: “Everybody knows there will be a consolidation. There are about 150 electric brands in China – that is not sustainable.”

When asked how Skoda is responding to the Chinese firms challenging it, Jahn admitted “we know we have to become faster”, but he couldn’t see the brand adopting such a rapid product launch and refresh strategy as those new arrivals from China.

“The question is, what is financially sustainable?” Jahn explained.  “I think there will be a consolidation of the Chinese car industry and the question is, how long can you keep so many brands and launching new cars at this pace? Because the question then is whether you can depreciate all the investments? So how long is this sustainable?”

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

He also asked: “How many new things, better things, can you really bring to the customers and what do customers really want? We noticed that sometimes the cars and the features are too much. What do you really use in the car? How many buttons can you really use? 

Advertisement - Article continues below

“So we are looking more at simplification. We want to bring a good package, a good car with good specs, with good service – I think that's our differentiation from the Chinese. 

“The good service network and reliability, good residual values, those are the benefits that we have compared with the Chinese.” 

Jahn added: “When you have so many facelifts so quickly, then it's also a question of surveys. How do you keep the parts? How do you manage the complexity at the dealerships?

“Bringing new models so often can mess up these residual values. Again, there's two sides to every coin and I think for us to be more stable, more solid, more reliable, it has paid off so far.”

Meanwhile board member for technical development, Johannes Neft, said Skoda does keep an eye on and compare itself with the Chinese competition, but added: “I think one of the most important things is that the customer knows what he gets when they’re buying your car. 

“This is where we have a big advantage already, because our cars like Kodiaq, Superb and Fabia, they’re brands within the brand already. So everybody knows what they get.

“And sometimes you get the feeling there are a lot of different new cars from different Chinese brands, but where is the differentiation between these cars? What are they standing for? And I think we have to keep the character of our cars, we have to keep direction.”

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs, hot hatches and supercars. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Skoda Peaq: all-electric 7-seater to focus on space and comfort
New Skoda Peaq - name teaser

New Skoda Peaq: all-electric 7-seater to focus on space and comfort

The all-electric Skoda Kodiaq alternative will focus on three things: space, practicality and comfort
News
2 Feb 2026
Skoda Octavia, Fabia and Kamiq all in line for new hybrid tech
Skoda Octavia UK - front cornering

Skoda Octavia, Fabia and Kamiq all in line for new hybrid tech

Skoda is working to keep its combustion cars feeling fresh for customers that don’t feel the need to go EV just yet
News
29 Jan 2026
What cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full list with our best (and worst) picks
Electric car charging mega test - Renault 5 front angled

What cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full list with our best (and worst) picks

More than 40 electric cars are now eligible for a Government-funded discount. Which should you go for from the ever-growing list?
News
16 Jan 2026
Skoda Vision O concept: interior walkaround and review
Skoda Vision O concept - front action

Skoda Vision O concept: interior walkaround and review

We get up close and personal with the Skoda Vision O's futuristic interior, and then we take it for a drive
News
10 Dec 2025

Most Popular

Dacia Bigster vs Citroen C5 Aircross: low prices and plenty of space, but which SUV does it best?
Dacia Bigster vs Citroen C5 Aircross - front tracking

Dacia Bigster vs Citroen C5 Aircross: low prices and plenty of space, but which SUV does it best?

Citroen’s latest C5 Aircross hybrid is aiming to woo budget family SUV buyers, but standing in its way is the wallet-friendly Dacia Bigster hybrid
Car group tests
31 Jan 2026
New XPeng X9 seven-seater ‘starship’ will beam down to the UK this summer
XPeng X9 - front static

New XPeng X9 seven-seater ‘starship’ will beam down to the UK this summer

Chinese brand’s “starship of tomorrow” has rear-wheel steering, adaptive air-suspension and some of the fastest charging speeds of any EV around
News
30 Jan 2026
Big discount on Hyundai Kona Electric as it's green-lit for Government EV grant
Hyundai Kona Electric - front corner tracking

Big discount on Hyundai Kona Electric as it's green-lit for Government EV grant

South Korean brand’s popular electric SUV now starts from £33,500 for the entry-level Advance model
News
30 Jan 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content