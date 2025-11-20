Verdict

Bentley has moved along its luxury with the times - no more clearly than in the release of the Bentayga SUV - yet has also maintained its heritage. To our eyes, the Bentley Bentayga Atelier Edition manages to strike that balance better than the other models in the Bentayga family. Colours and spec are subjective things, but we think this is as understated and tasteful as it’s possible for a luxury SUV to be – even if that means it’s no longer quite the class leader for comfort and refinement it once was.

This is the Bentley Bentayga Atelier Edition – a £197,700 version of the brand’s luxury SUV which dips into Bentely’s most luxurious and exclusive Mulliner line. The result, in Bentley's words, is a "clean, contemporary luxury aesthetic”.

Despite the contemporary claim, the Atelier seems to take a more traditional set of colours and designs than the more sporting S models in the line-up – and on our encounter with the car in our pictures, we think that’s a very good thing.

Setting an Atelier Edition apart from the outside are a series of small but subtle upgrades to the standard Bentley Bentayga package. At the front, there’s a dual-layer grille; the front vertical vanes are finished in chrome, while a more intricate panel behind is finished in a softer satin-silver effect. Both of these finishes are found elsewhere – the latter highlighting sections of the front and rear bumpers, plus the backing of the unique Atelier Edition badges. The 22-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels also sport a satin finish.