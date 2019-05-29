New Bentley Bentayga Speed 2025 review: no need to mourn the loss of W12

Verdict

The Bentley Bentayga Speed may have sacrificed a core component of the brand’s performance models over the past two decades by shifting to V8 power, but we’re not mourning the loss too much. The Speed’s brief actually feels better suited to this new powertrain, though we’d like some extra theatre to match the improved dynamics. For better and for worse, the Bentayga’s age is starting to show in places, too.

The Bentayga isn’t just a staple of the Bentley range, but its most popular model, too, comprising over 40 per cent of the brand’s sales in recent years. That popularity stems from its practical and fashionable SUV roots, of course; the maker confidently claims the Bentayga’s breadth of abilities is wider than that of any other car on sale.

That’s particularly bold, given the car’s powertrain options have narrowed of late; we recently bid goodbye to the legendary W12 engine that has featured since the car’s launch 10 years ago. Yet while the likes of the Flying Spur and Continental GT have now shifted to be plug-in hybrid only, the Bentayga can still be had with a pure-petrol V8. It’s this that sits at the heart of the updated Speed.