New Bentley Bentayga Speed 2025 review: no need to mourn the loss of W12
The new Bentley Bentayga Speed gets a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, which generates 641bhp
Verdict
The Bentley Bentayga Speed may have sacrificed a core component of the brand’s performance models over the past two decades by shifting to V8 power, but we’re not mourning the loss too much. The Speed’s brief actually feels better suited to this new powertrain, though we’d like some extra theatre to match the improved dynamics. For better and for worse, the Bentayga’s age is starting to show in places, too.
The Bentayga isn’t just a staple of the Bentley range, but its most popular model, too, comprising over 40 per cent of the brand’s sales in recent years. That popularity stems from its practical and fashionable SUV roots, of course; the maker confidently claims the Bentayga’s breadth of abilities is wider than that of any other car on sale.
That’s particularly bold, given the car’s powertrain options have narrowed of late; we recently bid goodbye to the legendary W12 engine that has featured since the car’s launch 10 years ago. Yet while the likes of the Flying Spur and Continental GT have now shifted to be plug-in hybrid only, the Bentayga can still be had with a pure-petrol V8. It’s this that sits at the heart of the updated Speed.
So while downsizing has come the way of Bentley’s large SUV, this Speed version certainly isn’t short on firepower. The Speed’s 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 makes 641bhp and 850Nm of torque, compared with the old 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged W12’s 626bhp and 900Nm.
In order to produce those numbers, the 542bhp V8 found in the Bentayga S has been given larger turbochargers, a new higher-flow fuel-injector system, a lower compression ratio to manage the increase in boost, and a more direct delivery to lessen lag.
As a result, the straight-line figures for the Speed are more impressive than ever. When the range-topping performance trim arrived in 2019 it became the fastest SUV in the world thanks to its 190mph top speed, but the new Speed now tops out at 193mph and hits 62mph four-tenths of a second faster (now 3.4 seconds) than before. Yet while those figures largely speak for themselves, the brand’s true focus for the new Speed was to make it “the most dynamic Bentayga ever”.
A five-metre long, 2.5-tonne SUV is hardly a strong starting point when it comes to dynamism, but we always felt the V8 S was a sweeter option than the W12 for keen drivers. And thanks to the Speed’s new engine, it’s a bit lighter in the nose, and better balanced as a result. Standard-fit four-wheel steering, which was initially launched on the Bentayga EWB (Extended Wheelbase), is now a key part of the Speed’s nimbleness.
In a straight line, the fastest Bentayga is obviously a quick car. There’s a new launch control function to help get the Speed off the line quicker, and with well over 600bhp on tap we expect to have our heads pinned against the cushioned headrests. Yet without the electrical assistance of a mild or plug-in hybrid system, there is a bit of turbo lag.
Beyond 2,000rpm, the Speed really does romp down the road with a smooth delivery of power right up until it changes gear at a maximum 6,500rpm. The shifts from the eight-speed automatic are silky and well-suited to the Bentayga Speed’s linear power delivery, though using the manual paddles behind the steering wheel, we noticed occasions where the changes felt a little slurred; considering this car’s more performance-orientated approach, we feel a bit of a kick would add excitement.
We’d also like the Speed’s engine note to be a tad more raucous – in spite of the fact our car was fitted with the optional titanium Akraprovic exhaust system (which changes the outlets from twin ovals to a quad-tip design) that pops and bangs in Sport mode.
While our first drive of the new Bentayga Speed took place in the vast US state of Montana with its seemingly never-ending straight roads, we did come across the odd corner – and with the tagline of the “most dynamic Bentayga to date”, we’re pleased to report the Speed didn’t disappoint. Yes, it’s a big, heavy, luxury SUV, but there’s genuine fun to be had. The steering response isn’t the quickest and there’s a slight vagueness to the straight-ahead, but that new four-wheel steer system works brilliantly with the steering to give a natural, fluid feel.
While the Comfort and ‘B’ (for Bentley) driving modes offer a more sedate driving experience, Sport ramps things up. Here, the adjustable dampers are up to 15 per cent stiffer, and the electronic stability control slackens off to allow you to manipulate the Speed’s torque vectoring system. This creates a sharper corner turn-in, and adjusts the electric anti-roll bars to give the Bentayga extra manoeuvrability.
During our drive we took it to the next level by turning ESC completely off – at the request of Bentley, of course. The firm claims the car is capable of “exhilarating drift angles or power-on oversteer where appropriate”, and on a gravel track near to a rural ranch, we found the Bentayga Speed to be surprisingly fun to throw around, with the four-wheel drive system directing enough power to the rear to initiate easy slides. It also provides enough grip to straighten up on throttle with little steering correction. Not something you’d have expected from a Bentayga in the past.
Another thing you wouldn’t expect is how well the Speed stops. Helping to reign in the power and weight of our Bentayga were optional 440mm carbon ceramic brake discs – the largest currently fitted to a production car (400mm iron discs come standard). Accompanied by six-piston calipers, the braking power is truly phenomenal. It doesn’t come at the expense of pedal feel, either; it’s no effort to modulate the Speed’s brakes in normal driving, yet when you need to scrub off momentum quickly it does so with ease.
Those continuously-variable dampers in the Speed are pretty good at tightening up body roll in the bends, though coupled with our car’s 23-inch wheels they do slightly take the polish off the ride. You might expect more forgiveness over harsh potholes and speedbumps than a Flying Spur, but strangely enough it’s the Bentayga that feels more fidgety in these environments. That said, we doubt anyone will arrive at their destination after a long trip feeling anything other than well rested.
There are plenty of distinct design features to set the Speed apart from the rest of the Bentayga range. Though remember, there are 46 billion configurations on Bentley’s Mulliner personalisation programme, which 70 per cent of customers use – so very few Bentayga Speeds will be identical.
On the outside you’ll find a dark (blacked-out chrome) tint to the exterior bright ware, Speed badging on the doors, unique 22-inch wheels (23s are an option), plus dark-tinted headlights and an optional black roof. Inside there are a few Speed-specific highlights, too, with a bespoke information display for the driver, Speed badging on the dash and sill plates, and Speed-embroidered seats. As ever there’s a sea of quilted leather spread throughout the cabin, punctuated by some lovely wood, though being a Bentley there’s quite an array of materials to line the interior of the Speed.
The Bentayga might be 10 years old now, but it still looks fabulous inside. That age also means the Speed remains refreshingly ergonomic with a physical panel of switches for the climate controls in the centre of the dash. The steering wheel also had a bunch of easily-usable buttons, though we’re not too keen on the column stalks – they’re a bit more generic VW Group than you’ll find in the Flying Spur, for example.
Another element of the Speed’s interior – and the Bentayga model line-up as a whole – that we don’t like is the 10.9-inch central touchscreen. It’s a little too embedded into the dash and the infotainment system doesn’t feel a bit too like the system you’d find in a previous-generation Audi. It does respond well to inputs, however, and is pretty easy to use on the move.
|Model:
|Bentley Bentayga Speed
|Price from:
|£200,000 (est)
|Engine:
|4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8
|Transmission:
|Eight-speed automatic, all-wheel drive
|Power/Torque:
|641bhp/850Nm
|0-62mph:
|3.4 seconds
|Top speed:
|193mph
|Economy/CO2:
|TBC
|Size (L/W/H):
|5,125/1,998/1,728mm
|On sale:
|Now
