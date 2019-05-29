Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Road tests

New Bentley Bentayga Speed 2025 review: no need to mourn the loss of W12

The new Bentley Bentayga Speed gets a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, which generates 641bhp

By:Alastair Crooks
16 Jun 2025
Bentley Bentayga Speed - front20
Overall Auto Express rating

4.0

How we review cars
Compare Offers
Find your Bentley Bentayga
Compare deals from trusted partners on this car and previous models.
Buy with Auto Express
New car deals
Buy with Auto Express
Used car offers
From £47,995
Compare Offers
Compare leasing deals**
Hassle-free way to a brand new car
Leasing deals link
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Value my car
Fast, no-nonsense car selling
Value my car

Verdict

The Bentley Bentayga Speed may have sacrificed a core component of the brand’s performance models over the past two decades by shifting to V8 power, but we’re not mourning the loss too much. The Speed’s brief actually feels better suited to this new powertrain, though we’d like some extra theatre to match the improved dynamics. For better and for worse, the Bentayga’s age is starting to show in places, too. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Bentayga isn’t just a staple of the Bentley range, but its most popular model, too, comprising over 40 per cent of the brand’s sales in recent years. That popularity stems from its practical and fashionable SUV roots, of course; the maker confidently claims the Bentayga’s breadth of abilities is wider than that of any other car on sale.

That’s particularly bold, given the car’s powertrain options have narrowed of late; we recently bid goodbye to the legendary W12 engine that has featured since the car’s launch 10 years ago. Yet while the likes of the Flying Spur and Continental GT have now shifted to be plug-in hybrid only, the Bentayga can still be had with a pure-petrol V8. It’s this that sits at the heart of the updated Speed.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Used - available now

Bentayga

2025 Bentley

Bentayga

9,139 milesAutomaticPetrol4.0L

Cash £105,990
View Bentayga
Bentayga

2018 Bentley

Bentayga

90,000 milesAutomaticDiesel4.0L

Cash £51,995
View Bentayga
Bentayga

2018 Bentley

Bentayga

95,000 milesAutomaticPetrol6.0L

Cash £47,995
View Bentayga
Bentayga

2020 Bentley

Bentayga

15,000 milesAutomaticPetrol4.0L

Cash £114,400
View Bentayga

So while downsizing has come the way of Bentley’s large SUV, this Speed version certainly isn’t short on firepower. The Speed’s 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 makes 641bhp and 850Nm of torque, compared with the old 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged W12’s 626bhp and 900Nm. 

In order to produce those numbers, the 542bhp V8 found in the Bentayga S has been given larger turbochargers, a new higher-flow fuel-injector system, a lower compression ratio to manage the increase in boost, and a more direct delivery to lessen lag.

Bentley Bentayga Speed - rear

As a result, the straight-line figures for the Speed are more impressive than ever. When the range-topping performance trim arrived in 2019 it became the fastest SUV in the world thanks to its 190mph top speed, but the new Speed now tops out at 193mph and hits 62mph four-tenths of a second faster (now 3.4 seconds) than before. Yet while those figures largely speak for themselves, the brand’s true focus for the new Speed was to make it “the most dynamic Bentayga ever”. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

A five-metre long, 2.5-tonne SUV is hardly a strong starting point when it comes to dynamism, but we always felt the V8 S was a sweeter option than the W12 for keen drivers. And thanks to the Speed’s new engine, it’s a bit lighter in the nose, and better balanced as a result. Standard-fit four-wheel steering, which was initially launched on the Bentayga EWB (Extended Wheelbase), is now a key part of the Speed’s nimbleness.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

In a straight line, the fastest Bentayga is obviously a quick car. There’s a new launch control function to help get the Speed off the line quicker, and with well over 600bhp on tap we expect to have our heads pinned against the cushioned headrests. Yet without the electrical assistance of a mild or plug-in hybrid system, there is a bit of turbo lag.

Beyond 2,000rpm, the Speed really does romp down the road with a smooth delivery of power right up until it changes gear at a maximum 6,500rpm. The shifts from the eight-speed automatic are silky and well-suited to the Bentayga Speed’s linear power delivery, though using the manual paddles behind the steering wheel, we noticed occasions where the changes felt a little slurred; considering this car’s more performance-orientated approach, we feel a bit of a kick would add excitement. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

We’d also like the Speed’s engine note to be a tad more raucous – in spite of the fact our car was fitted with the optional titanium Akraprovic exhaust system (which changes the outlets from twin ovals to a quad-tip design) that pops and bangs in Sport mode. 

Alastair Crooks driving the Bentley Bentayga Speed

While our first drive of the new Bentayga Speed took place in the vast US state of Montana with its seemingly never-ending straight roads, we did come across the odd corner – and with the tagline of the “most dynamic Bentayga to date”, we’re pleased to report the Speed didn’t disappoint. Yes, it’s a big, heavy, luxury SUV, but there’s genuine fun to be had. The steering response isn’t the quickest and there’s a slight vagueness to the straight-ahead, but that new four-wheel steer system works brilliantly with the steering to give a natural, fluid feel. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

While the Comfort and ‘B’ (for Bentley) driving modes offer a more sedate driving experience, Sport ramps things up. Here, the adjustable dampers are up to 15 per cent stiffer, and the electronic stability control slackens off to allow you to manipulate the Speed’s torque vectoring system. This creates a sharper corner turn-in, and adjusts the electric anti-roll bars to give the Bentayga extra manoeuvrability. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

During our drive we took it to the next level by turning ESC completely off – at the request of Bentley, of course. The firm claims the car is capable of “exhilarating drift angles or power-on oversteer where appropriate”, and on a gravel track near to a rural ranch, we found the Bentayga Speed to be surprisingly fun to throw around, with the four-wheel drive system directing enough power to the rear to initiate easy slides. It also provides enough grip to straighten up on throttle with little steering correction. Not something you’d have expected from a Bentayga in the past. 

Another thing you wouldn’t expect is how well the Speed stops. Helping to reign in the power and weight of our Bentayga were optional 440mm carbon ceramic brake discs – the largest currently fitted to a production car (400mm iron discs come standard). Accompanied by six-piston calipers, the braking power is truly phenomenal. It doesn’t come at the expense of pedal feel, either; it’s no effort to modulate the Speed’s brakes in normal driving, yet when you need to scrub off momentum quickly it does so with ease. 

Bentley Bentayga Speed - dash

Those continuously-variable dampers in the Speed are pretty good at tightening up body roll in the bends, though coupled with our car’s 23-inch wheels they do slightly take the polish off the ride. You might expect more forgiveness over harsh potholes and speedbumps than a Flying Spur, but strangely enough it’s the Bentayga that feels more fidgety in these environments. That said, we doubt anyone will arrive at their destination after a long trip feeling anything other than well rested. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

There are plenty of distinct design features to set the Speed apart from the rest of the Bentayga range. Though remember, there are 46 billion configurations on Bentley’s Mulliner personalisation programme, which 70 per cent of customers use – so very few Bentayga Speeds will be identical. 

On the outside you’ll find a dark (blacked-out chrome) tint to the exterior bright ware, Speed badging on the doors, unique 22-inch wheels (23s are an option), plus dark-tinted headlights and an optional black roof. Inside there are a few Speed-specific highlights, too, with a bespoke information display for the driver, Speed badging on the dash and sill plates, and Speed-embroidered seats. As ever there’s a sea of quilted leather spread throughout the cabin, punctuated by some lovely wood, though being a Bentley there’s quite an array of materials to line the interior of the Speed. 

The Bentayga might be 10 years old now, but it still looks fabulous inside. That age also means the Speed remains refreshingly ergonomic with a physical panel of switches for the climate controls in the centre of the dash. The steering wheel also had a bunch of easily-usable buttons, though we’re not too keen on the column stalks – they’re a bit more generic VW Group than you’ll find in the Flying Spur, for example. 

Another element of the Speed’s interior – and the Bentayga model line-up as a whole – that we don’t like is the 10.9-inch central touchscreen. It’s a little too embedded into the dash and the infotainment system doesn’t feel a bit too like the system you’d find in a previous-generation Audi. It does respond well to inputs, however, and is pretty easy to use on the move. 

Model:Bentley Bentayga Speed
Price from:£200,000 (est)
Engine:4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8
Transmission:Eight-speed automatic, all-wheel drive
Power/Torque:641bhp/850Nm
0-62mph:3.4 seconds
Top speed:193mph
Economy/CO2:TBC
Size (L/W/H):5,125/1,998/1,728mm
On sale:Now

Deals on the Bentley Bentayga's rivals

BMW X7

BMW X7

New in-stock BMW X7Cash £83,365Avg. savings £9,033
New BMW X7

Configure now

Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

New in-stock Mercedes-Benz GLSCash £110,800
New Mercedes-Benz GLS

Configure now

Lotus Eletre

Lotus Eletre

New in-stock Lotus EletreCash £90,815
New Lotus Eletre

Configure now

Skip advert
Advertisement

More reviews

Car group tests
Range Rover vs Bentley Bentayga: 2022 twin test review
Aston Martin DBX vs Bentley Bentayga
In-depth reviews
Bentley Bentayga review
Road tests
New Bentley Bentayga EWB 2023 review
New Bentley Bentayga V8 S 2022 review
New Bentley Bentayga Hybrid 2021 review
New Bentley Bentayga 2020 review
Used car tests
Used Bentley Bentayga review
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

New & used car deals

Bentley Bentayga

Bentley Bentayga

RRP £140,535Used from £47,995
New Bentley BentaygaUsed Bentley Bentayga
MG MG4

MG MG4

RRP £26,995Avg. savings £6,040 off RRP*Used from £13,000
New MG MG4Used MG MG4
Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen Golf

RRP £24,625Avg. savings £2,271 off RRP*Used from £12,700
New Volkswagen GolfUsed Volkswagen Golf
Volkswagen Polo

Volkswagen Polo

RRP £15,255Avg. savings £1,966 off RRP*Used from £7,250
New Volkswagen PoloUsed Volkswagen Polo
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

New Peugeot 208 GTi: electric hot hatch gets stunning looks and plenty of power
Peugeot E-208 GTi - reveal front

New Peugeot 208 GTi: electric hot hatch gets stunning looks and plenty of power

Hot Peugeot E-208 gets racier styling, 276bhp and does 0-62mph in just 5.7 seconds
News
13 Jun 2025
New Volvo EM90 2025 review: the ultimate SUV killer
Volvo EM90 - front

New Volvo EM90 2025 review: the ultimate SUV killer

Volvo has made an ultra-luxurious van. Intrigued? You should be, but sadly it’s for China only
Road tests
16 Jun 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Kia Sportage at £255 per month can’t be anything but popular
Kia Sportage - side panning

Car Deal of the Day: Kia Sportage at £255 per month can’t be anything but popular

The Kia Sportage has earned its popularity over the years and deals like our Car Deal of the Day for June 14 won’t do it any harm at all.
News
14 Jun 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content