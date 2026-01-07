Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Geely Starray hits the Kia Sportage where it hurts at under £30k

The Chinese brand’s EM-i Super Hybrid system promises a massive pure-electric range of up to 84 miles

By:Ellis Hyde
7 Jan 2026
Geely Starray SUV - front 3/46

This is the Geely Starray: a new family SUV from China that offers plug-in hybrid power for less than £30,000. It’s due to go on sale next month, posing a serious threat to the likes of the Kia Sportage, Toyota RAV4 and MG HS

You probably will have heard the name Geely before, either because it’s the parent company of Volvo, Polestar and Lotus. Or you saw the brand launched in the UK last year with the EX5 electric SUV – which you can save nearly £4,000 with the Auto Express Buy A Car service – and plans for 100 dealers across the country by the end of 2026. 

The Starray EM-i Super Hybrid, to use its full name, will be Geely’s second offering here. It’s a 4.7-metre-long mid-size SUV that features a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine paired with an electric motor that work together to provide 255bhp and return up to 201mpg. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The e-motor is powered by either a 18.4kWh or 29.8kWh battery which, Geely claims, offers a massive pure-electric range of up to 84 miles plus a combined range of 618 miles. For context, the Kia Sportage PHEV has a 43-mile EV range, while the plug-in Chery Tiggo 7 promises 56 miles of zero-emissions running. 

Geely says it also called on the boffins at Lotus Engineering to tune the chassis and dynamics of the Starray to ensure it can cut the mustard on UK roads and handle as well as family-SUV buyers expect these days. 

The Starray will be available in three trim levels: Pro, Max and Ultra, with prices starting from £29,990. Standard kit across the range will include a 10-inch driver’s display, a 15.4-inch central touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated seats, keyless entry and a suite of driver-assistance systems.

Geely Starray SUV - interior6

Upgrading to Max trim brings the price up to £32,690 and adds some extra tech, including a head-up display and wireless phone charging. Finally, the top-of-the-range Ultra model costs £34,990 and features the larger battery pack plus faster charging capabilities.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Geely EX5 SUV spearheads brand’s big UK launch with immediate £4,750 discount
New Geely EX5 launch - front static

Geely EX5 SUV spearheads brand’s big UK launch with immediate £4,750 discount

Big discounts and 25 new retailers kick off yet another Chinese brand’s UK push
News
24 Oct 2025

Most Popular

It’s clear that all buyers want are affordable and desirable cars
Affordable cars - opinion

It’s clear that all buyers want are affordable and desirable cars

Manufacturers like BYD, Jaecoo and Renault are building affordable cars people actually want to buy, and it’s backed up by sales data
Opinion
5 Jan 2026
Ford Puma is UK’s best-selling car once again and Brits prove their love for petrol power
Ford Puma - front corner left turn

Ford Puma is UK’s best-selling car once again and Brits prove their love for petrol power

More than 2,000,000 new cars were sold in the UK last year – the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic
News
6 Jan 2026
New electric Mercedes S-Class will replace the EQS… eventually
Mercedes EQS - front tracking

New electric Mercedes S-Class will replace the EQS… eventually

The next iteration of the S-Class will give its affluent customers the choice of combustion or electric power
News
5 Jan 2026
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content