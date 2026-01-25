Fortunately the colossal three-tonne Zeekr 9X that the engineers sent through thick fog performed as hoped, and the dummy cyclist crossing its path remained unflattened.

Million-pound family of dummies

To collect all the vital data from the thousands of experiments, Geely has built up a family of more than 60 crash test dummies, some of which cost as much as £1.3million. There’s representations of men, women and children and, because standard dummies are based on European’s bodies, Geely worked with Hunan University to develop the first model designed to replicate Asian people’s bodies and provide more comprehensive data on the safety of its cars.

Cybersecurity and autonomous driving laboratories

But as well as cars’ passive safety (crash protection), Geely has also built labs tailored to testing their active safety features. Its ‘dataroom’ can simulate different safety scenarios on the road virtually, using maps to mirror genuine routes, giving the team a jump on real-world testing.

Another is dedicated to examining how new cars stand up to the increasing threat of cyber attacks. As Gao highlights; “cars are becoming more and more intelligent, and they’re more and more connected to data, not only to data from the internet, but also to your personal data.”

Cold and high-altitude weather testing, all in one place

Geely’s safety testing facility is just one building on its enormous campus; the other contains two wind tunnels. The main one is a climatic wind tunnel with a four-metre diameter fan that can replicate speeds of up to 155mph, creating temperatures from -40 to 60 degrees, and rain and snow, all in one room.

With this, “Geely can overcome the season change,” Gao explains. “If we want to do a test in summer or winter weather, we can do everything here.” He added, “before we’d have to wait for the winter to come along to do cold-weather testing, and sometimes the weather is unpredictable. [Real-world] tests aren’t repeatable 100 per cent of the time either, but they can be done with the climatic wind tunnel.”

Finally, next door to an altitude environmental wind tunnel. What does that mean? It allows Geely to simulate the altitudes up to 5,200 metres above sea level, which is about as high as some mountains in the Andes, to see how new cars’ powertrains and efficiency might be affected at those heights. And of course, being able to do this from the tech centre reduces the need for on-road testing so more development can take place behind closed doors.

