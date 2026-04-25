New Zeekr 8X review: 1,381bhp plug-in hybrid SUV is an absolute tech-fest
While the Zeekr 8X comes with huge levels of power, space and tech, it can't quite match its European rivals when it comes to its driving experience.
Verdict
Huge plug-in hybrid battery, huge power and performance figures and huge interior space dominate the Zeekr 8X’s headlines, but there’s a mountain of technology to go with it at what could be a very tempting price. The driving experience, while not bad for a Chinese SUV, doesn’t stack up against European rivals in terms of handling, body control, steering feel and overall capability, but the classy interior is up with the best we’ve seen on a Chinese model, and if it’s priced as competitively as expected, it could make something of a mark if and when the planned 2027 entrance comes to fruition.
We’re used to new Chinese electric SUV after electric SUV landing on our roads as alternatives to mainstream brands, but the top end of the market has been relatively untouched. BMW, Audi, Mercedes and Volvo have pretty much sat back and watched it all unfold beneath them.
But that could be about to change. Zeekr has designs on the more premium end of the UK car market, with the BMW X5 and Audi Q7 very much in the sights of its 8X which, while not yet officially confirmed for the UK, is expected to land here in 2027. And Auto Express has managed to get behind the wheel of the first car in Europe ahead of its expected sales confirmation later this year, to see how it stands up to the unique challenge of UK roads.
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The headline figure is a big one - not usually running to four figures. In top Yaoying spec, the 8X has, via its PHEV 2.0-litre petrol engine that combines with no fewer than three electric motors, a staggering 1,381bhp, which is claimed to be good for a 0-62mph time of around three seconds. In something weighing considerably more than 2.5 tonnes.
That significant weight is kept in check by air suspension with continuous damping control, and the hefty 70kWh battery – bigger than what you’ll find in many pure-electric vehicles – gives the 8X an electric-only range of around 205 miles on the less-stringent Chinese test cycle. Even if that drops to around 150 miles in European tests, it still dwarfs any PHEV currently on sale.
On the outside, the Zeekr is one of the more European-styled SUVs coming from China. It’s got hints of Audi Q7 as well as a bit of Genesis about it, from the front and side in particular, while the chintzy crystal effect to the daytime running lights and rear light bar is designed to add a premium touch. Although UK specs are yet to be confirmed, the car we drove sat on chunky 22-inch five-spoke alloys and featured both a three-position powered rear spoiler and running boards that can pop out when you open the door.
Physically getting in is the first sign that the 8X is an absolute tech fest. The doors are auto-opening and closing – just grab the door handle and the doors magically swing open, and the driver only has to dab the brake pedal to swing theirs shut. It’s not new – top-end prestige cars have featured the tech – but not at this potential price point. It's a bit of a gimmick, and can be slower than just pulling the door shut yourself, but it’s a neat party trick.
On the inside, the big plush seats are a giveaway that this is a more premium SUV than current Chinese fare in the UK. Especially when combined with the red seatbelts and stitching across the leather interior – always a sign someone is trying to be sporty. The front and rear seats are heated, cooled and have a 22-point massage function. But everything is overshadowed by the frankly ridiculously large 16-inch screens – one for the driver and one for the passenger. Functionality is good – it feels a bit like the Tesla operating system with the way the menus function, and although our car wasn’t configured to European navigation or audio settings, everything seemed ultra responsive. It’s a shame the temperature controls run through the touchscreen rather than separate buttons, but it’s a logical system that’s not as tricky as some to use on the move.
The soft leather that covers almost every surface elevates the cabin into premium territory, although it’s not quite up with the very best German premium brands’ efforts. It’s nice enough in the front, but rear passengers enjoying the sculptured and equally squishy seats may have the upper hand. Not only is there a monumental amount of legroom – think Mercedes S-Class – but there’s also a screen to control everything from audio to seat position and climate. Plus a 17-inch screen that folds down from the roof for the full back-seat cinema experience. That’s enhanced by the Naim audio system, the same company tasked with making Bentley’s stereos sound good, and the compartment that slides out from between the front seats – it can keep contents warm or chilled. The fridge’s location explains why the central cubby between the front seats is so shallow, with stowage space the one major thing that’s a little lacking up front compared to the 8X’s peers.
The luggage figure is yet to be confirmed, but it’s a good square shape with two power sockets and the ability to recline the seats and drop the vehicle height from switches in the boot. But it isn’t a match for the likes of the Q7 or X5 – Zeekr has focused on the lavish rear passenger space at the expense of load-lugging. It’s also worth noting we’re in five-seat-only territory with the 8X, whereas some European rivals have two more perches in the boot.
Fiddlers will love the car, though, because it’s got setting after setting to make what are in many cases almost imperceptible changes to the driving experience. At the most basic level, there is Comfort, Eco, Sport, Sport+, Individual and Adaptive to cycle through on a central toggle switch, and another four separate suspension settings on the neighbouring toggle. Plus eight off-road modes – from light snow to rock crawling – on a steering wheel switch. Dive into the huge touchscreen’s menus and you’ll stumble across a choice of five vehicle heights, four levels of brake regen and three stability-control settings.
Jumping behind the wheel, what’s immediately obvious is that this isn’t a BMW X5 M or Audi SQ7 rival; we’re definitely into fast GT territory rather than a high-performance machine, no matter what the power and acceleration numbers say. But those numbers translate into some utterly obscene straight-line performance, even before you hit the enticingly tempting button on the steering wheel marked ‘boost’. At which point everything goes a bit blurry. It’s only unlocking the final 10 per cent of power, but it’s not something you’ll really want to be pressing on a public road. Especially if there are corners.
Because while the Zeekr handles tidily enough, the steering is light and feels a bit over-assisted, especially just off centre, and the car limbers a bit when changing direction, which isn’t surprising given it’s a heavy thing. But it doesn’t have the ability to hide its heft in the way an electric BMW iX manages to, for example, and tends to take a second to decide if it likes what you’re asking of it when you throw the car into a bend, before the body settles and it’s all neat and tidy from there. Just not exactly in its element on a British B-road. At least forward visibility is good; better than the fairly narrow rearward sightlines for sure, although myriad cameras, including one for each wheel to help avoid kerbing, and a really impressive 11.8-metre turning circle, mean over five metres of length – longer than Audi’s Q7 – isn’t a huge issue in tighter spots.
Ride quality is pretty good considering it’s on huge 22-inch wheels, and although it’s not cosseting, it doesn’t crash or thump, and feels acceptably part of the sportier end of the premium SUV set.
We’ll have to wait to see where the 8X ends up on price before being able to judge how competitive it is as a proposition. In China, it’s at the equivalent of around £36,000, but we’ve seen figures double here previously compared to their home market pricing, so around £60,000 is around what we can expect for the entry car with ‘just’ 885bhp, likely to rise by at least £10,000 for this 1,381bhp range-topper.
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|Model:
|Zeekr 8X Yaoying
|Price:
|£70,000 (est)
|Powertrain:
|2.0-litre 4cyl petrol, 3 e-motors
|Power/torque:
|1,381bhp/1,400Nm
|Transmission:
|Single-speed automatic, four-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|3.0 seconds
|Top speed:
|143mph
|Economy/CO2:
|TBC
|Size (L/W/H):
|5,100/1,998/1,780mm
|On sale:
|Early 2027