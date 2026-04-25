Verdict

Huge plug-in hybrid battery, huge power and performance figures and huge interior space dominate the Zeekr 8X’s headlines, but there’s a mountain of technology to go with it at what could be a very tempting price. The driving experience, while not bad for a Chinese SUV, doesn’t stack up against European rivals in terms of handling, body control, steering feel and overall capability, but the classy interior is up with the best we’ve seen on a Chinese model, and if it’s priced as competitively as expected, it could make something of a mark if and when the planned 2027 entrance comes to fruition.

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We’re used to new Chinese electric SUV after electric SUV landing on our roads as alternatives to mainstream brands, but the top end of the market has been relatively untouched. BMW, Audi, Mercedes and Volvo have pretty much sat back and watched it all unfold beneath them.

But that could be about to change. Zeekr has designs on the more premium end of the UK car market, with the BMW X5 and Audi Q7 very much in the sights of its 8X which, while not yet officially confirmed for the UK, is expected to land here in 2027. And Auto Express has managed to get behind the wheel of the first car in Europe ahead of its expected sales confirmation later this year, to see how it stands up to the unique challenge of UK roads.