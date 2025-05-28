Verdict

The Fiat Grande Panda is a cool, charismatic small car that in hybrid guise is arguably even more likeable and relevant to real-world motorists than the already accomplished EV. Dripping with innovative Easter-egg features, the Panda’s pseudo-SUV styling distracts from its rational billing to make it something you can buy with your heart and your head. This is an affordable, efficient, practical and fashionable small car that secures its place in an increasingly competitive market.

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The launch of the Fiat Grande Panda has been a long and protracted affair. We first drove the small electric car more than a year ago, but were sufficiently charmed that we named it Supermini of the Year at the 2025 Auto Express New Car Awards last summer.

For various reasons, right-hand-drive production has been stunted, and only now are cars arriving with customers in the UK – with the EV joined by this new hybrid variant. You’ll need a keen eye to tell the two apart; aside from the innovative tethered charge port on the nose and some badges at the back – the EV is identical to the ICE-car you see here.

Both versions come with a choice of Pop, Icon and La Prima trims. Prices start from just £18,995 with a simple £1,000 walk-up from base to mid-range models, and another £2k for the all-singing, all-dancing flagship we’re driving. Both the EV and HEV start at £199 per month with a £2,999 deposit, on a four-year PCH agreement.