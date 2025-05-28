New Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid 2026 review: supermini rises to the next level with hybrid power
Fiat is on to a winner with the mild-hybrid version of the impressive Grande Panda supermini
Verdict
The Fiat Grande Panda is a cool, charismatic small car that in hybrid guise is arguably even more likeable and relevant to real-world motorists than the already accomplished EV. Dripping with innovative Easter-egg features, the Panda’s pseudo-SUV styling distracts from its rational billing to make it something you can buy with your heart and your head. This is an affordable, efficient, practical and fashionable small car that secures its place in an increasingly competitive market.
The launch of the Fiat Grande Panda has been a long and protracted affair. We first drove the small electric car more than a year ago, but were sufficiently charmed that we named it Supermini of the Year at the 2025 Auto Express New Car Awards last summer.
For various reasons, right-hand-drive production has been stunted, and only now are cars arriving with customers in the UK – with the EV joined by this new hybrid variant. You’ll need a keen eye to tell the two apart; aside from the innovative tethered charge port on the nose and some badges at the back – the EV is identical to the ICE-car you see here.
Both versions come with a choice of Pop, Icon and La Prima trims. Prices start from just £18,995 with a simple £1,000 walk-up from base to mid-range models, and another £2k for the all-singing, all-dancing flagship we’re driving. Both the EV and HEV start at £199 per month with a £2,999 deposit, on a four-year PCH agreement.
Every version comes with LED lights and cool pixel-LED DRLs, plus parking sensors and at least 16-inch wheels. Inside there’s a twin-screen infotainment system, air-conditioning, all-round electric windows and plenty of active safety kit. Icon adds a ‘Style’ pack with different wheels and roof bars, giving the car a more SUV-like look.
Easter eggs such as the “hologram” on the C-pillar which manifests from the recognisable Fiat lettering to the eighties-style four-stripe logo as you walk front to back is cool, while inside there’s a neat outline of the original Panda alongside the main display – itself shaped like the brand’s Lingotto test track in Italy.
La Prima cars are really well equipped and leave you wanting for very little. In addition to everything listed above, these versions get 17-inch diamond-cut wheels, privacy glass and the ‘Winter’ pack with heated wipers, a heated steering wheel and heated seats. Inside, there are apparently more soft-touch materials, and there’s built-in nav for the main touchscreen.
The screen isn’t particularly hi-res – a hindrance particularly noticeable when using the standard-fit Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. It’s not bad enough to affect usability to any great extent, but acts as a regular reminder of this car’s budget roots. Still, the wireless charging pad and four USB-C slots (two front, two rear), ensure your device will remain topped up wherever you’re sitting.
Those so-called ‘soft-touch’ materials are worth a mention, because while the Grande Panda’s cabin is full of personality, it’s not what you’d call luxurious. At this price, that’s fine; the rounded edges, contrasting colours and tactile textures elevate the Fiat above small-car rivals such as the mechanically similar Citroen C3, plus the Dacia Sandero and MG3. The electric-only Renault 5 is a little bit more high-end, but it’s more expensive, too.
The tall profile and low-set centre console make the Grande Panda feel roomy. There’s enough adjustment in the driving position to get comfortable, and even with the seat set for a tall adult, there’s room in the back for those over six-foot. The packaging really is a Panda strong point, actually; behind those rear seats you’ll find a 420-litre boot. That’s bigger than a Volkswagen Golf’s, despite the supermini measuring less than four metres long.
Adding to this, there’s loads of places to stash odds and ends up front. The lidded armrest isn’t big enough for much more than a packet of sweets, but ahead of this there’s a couple of large cup-holders plus a place to store your phone. The door bins are spacious enough for an insulated water bottle, and there’s a handy shelf ahead of the passenger – as well as the usual glovebox and an additional cubby on top of the dash.
Quality, as hinted, is a bit of a mixed bag. There are lots of recycled materials, including the use of bamboo fabrics (a Panda’s favourite food, no less) and colourful blue trim made from old drink cartons. Both do a good job of distracting from what is a cabin clearly built to a price, but scratched piano-black plastic on a car that’s covered fewer than 200 miles doesn’t fill us with confidence as to the model’s durability over time. Thankfully, parts such as the seats and steering wheel – things you interact with and touch on a daily basis – felt better built.
To get going you have to insert a physical key into the ignition barrel – quite a novelty in this day and age. Twist it, and the engine will fire into life; like in other Stellantis small cars, the hybrid system is the mildest of mild, and only really useful for lessening strain on the petrol engine.
Fiat says the Grande Panda Hybrid can complete “up to 50 per cent” of urban journeys on battery power alone, but in our experience that’s optimistic; don’t expect any lengthy silent running around town. It’s easy to nudge into drive using the familiar gear selector on the centre console, while manoeuvering is simple thanks to the tall glasshouse and excellent visibility.
Weighing less than 1,400kg, the modest 108bhp power output is enough to make the Grande Panda feel pretty peppy. Throttle response is good and aided by that mild-hybrid system, helping the car pick up speed quickly – ever accompanied by that characteristic three-cylinder thrum. It’s rarely intrusive though, and the gearbox never bogs down – even without the option to cycle through the ratios manually via paddles behind the wheel.
The steering is light and not exactly brimming with feel, but the car’s light weight and keen front end mean it’s fun to throw through bends regardless. There’s a bit of roll and movement in the body, but this is mostly to the benefit of the driver; the Grande Panda never feels wafty or unwieldy. The ride is surprisingly compliant given the car’s relatively big wheels, too, isolating occupants from the worst road imperfections, while largely resisting that bobbing sensation you often get in cars with such a short wheelbase.
Refinement is also pretty impressive for a car of this type, although if you’re expecting Bentley-esque motorway manners you’re going to be disappointed; the tin-like roof is thin enough to send your passengers to sleep in heavy rain, for example. Occupants seem well isolated from the worst wind and road noise, however.
Driving the Hybrid back-to-back with the Grande Panda Electric – as we did – shows the petrol car in a particularly positive light. It feels more planted (despite being lighter) than the EV, which makes it easier to find a rhythm on rural roads. Sure, the electric hatch is a more accomplished urban runner, but if your miles are more varied, then the Hybrid is our pick.
That verdict is drawn into particularly sharp focus when you consider the fact we managed almost 50mpg without even trying – invariably helped by a surprisingly strong energy recuperation system, which tops up the MHEV battery as you lift off. Yes, petrol is more expensive than electricity at the moment, but efficiency of just 2.9mi/kWh – admittedly in blustery, wet conditions – is pretty poor for a small EV; a real-world range of less than 130 miles is enough to steer plenty of potential buyers in the direction of this hassle-free Hybrid, too.
If a low list price is non-negotiable, a pure-petrol version with a manual gearbox is slated for release later this year, although Fiat UK managing director, Kris Cholmondeley, has so far refused to confirm its position until all his ducks are in line and the cars are available to order. Assuming a starting price of less than £17k, that could be an attractive alternative to city-car stars such as the Kia Picanto and (now defunct) Hyundai i10.
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|Model:
|Fiat Grande Panda 1.2 Hybrid 110 La Prima
|Price:
|£21,500
|Powertrain:
|1.2-litre 3cyl petrol MHEV
|Power/torque:
|108bhp/205Nm
|Transmission:
|Six-speed automatic, front-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|11.2 seconds
|Top speed:
|99mph
|Economy/CO2:
|55.4mpg/117g/km
|Size (L/W/H):
|3,999/1,763/1,630mm
|On sale:
|Now