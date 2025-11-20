Meanwhile, the interior does the job, but overall feels like a rather dull place to be, especially if you go for the all-black colour scheme our test car had. We highly recommend opting for the beige interior, which is thankfully a no-cost option, because this will make the cabin feel slightly more inviting, if not any more spacious.

Even though there’s plenty of headroom throughout the Atto 2’s cabin due to its tall roofline, and Boost models come with a panoramic sunroof, it feels narrow and compact inside. Particularly up front because of the rather wide and tall centre console.

There is enough legroom for six-foot-tall adults to sit in the back, but trying to get three onto the rear bench would be a real squeeze. If you have small children, there are also two sets of Isofix mounting points in the back. The 425-litre boot is a useful space but it's not the biggest in the class, with the Ford Puma, Vauxhall Frontera and Hyundai Kona, among others, able to carry more.

In terms of quality, it’s generally solid, but more than once during our drive some piece of trim started rattling so much that it sounded like a distress signal in Morse Code. You don’t have to search very hard to find cheap-feeling plastics, and while we can forgive that for the lower parts of the centre console and doors, in the back BYD has moulded the top parts of the doors to look like stitched leather but is actually just more hard black plastic.

Both of the screens in the Atto 2 are sharp, although the small, thin font and the sheer amount of information on the driver’s display can make it hard to read at a glance. Similarly, while the 12.8-inch touchscreen features Google Maps and other Google tech built-in, the rest of the infotainment system is BYD’s, so there’s a lot of menus and even more sub-menus that you can easily get lost in and can be distracting to use on the go.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard-fit, along with LED headlights, rain-sensing wipers, rear parking sensors and a reversing camera. Active models get 16-inch alloy wheels, but the extra £3,000 you pay for the Boost version adds larger 17-inch rims, that sunroof, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, synthetic leather upholstery rather than fabric, and a 360-degree camera system.